Cardi B slams inflation: Rapper says grocery prices have tripled and is outraged that lettuce now costs $7

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cardi B is calling out “everyone responsible” for rising inflation as she claimed that lettuce costs $7 at her local grocery store.

The 30-year-old rapper revealed on Wednesday that she budgets every week to avoid bankruptcy despite her $62 million net worth.

She urged officials to address the crisis, especially for the middle and lower class who may not be able to afford the skyrocketing prices.

“When I go to the f***** supermarket…I see everything has tripled – that like lettuce was $2 a few months ago and now it’s f******$7,” said the rapper in a video posted to Twitter.

“And I’ve got a big platform, so I want whoever is responsible for these f****** prices to get the fuck down.”

Cardi B, 30, denounced “everyone responsible” for the rising cost of living. The rapper posted a video to Twitter claiming that lettuce now costs $7

Cardi acknowledged that she could either keep quiet or speak up while claiming the price of grocery shopping is more than going out to dinner.

“Of course I’m going to say something. The f****. Because if I think s*** is crazy I can only imagine what middle class people or people around m***** f***** think, so yeah I’m going to say something. ‘

Some people argued that the rapper shouldn’t be complaining about inflation since she is a millionaire.

But the Grammy winner, who is no stranger to enjoying the finer things in life, including $10,000 Hermès handbags, was quick to respond to the controversial comments, claiming that managing money helps ensure the longevity of wealth .

“Let me tell you something, if I’m complaining about food and you’re all m***** f***** like “Aren’t you rich, why are you complaining about lettuce? Why are you complaining about this?” just see that if you become successful – if you have money – you will soon go bankrupt because you guys don’t have a budget.

Cardi started out furious about her own money management techniques and how to know exactly what it’s being spent on.

“I have a record of the money spent in my house each week, so when I start to see that grocery shopping is like tripling, it’s like, ‘ay yo, what the fuck is going on.’ I want to see for yourself what the f*** s*** is being spent on.”

She argued that something needs to be done to help the middle and lower class, especially if she notices a dent in her $62 million net worth.

The Grammy winner is known to use her platform to highlight social issues and has spoken out about inflation before

In September, Cardi shared her outrage over the “unbearable” cost of living and the hot housing market.

She admitted that she needs to help her family and friends financially and wondered how others survive.

Speaking her thoughts, she exclaimed, “There is no m************* inventory when it comes to houses. No one is going to try to sell their goddamn houses.

“I was looking at some areas. The way prices go up… like how do people survive? I want to know.

“My family and my friends, they’re so grateful to have me, but it’s like, what happens to people who don’t have a me?”

The rapper seems to enjoy the finer items in life, especially luxury handbags. But it seems like she’s not letting her wealth get in the way of speaking out for other people.