Cardi B shows rock hard abs in cropped top and ripped jeans in stunning Instagram snaps

She is known for her stunning figure as well as her rapping power.

And Cardi B certainly showcased one of those things in her latest social media post.

The 29-year-old Bodak Yellow hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos showing off her rock-hard abs.

She wore a white sleeveless cropped top with baggy blue ripped jeans for the gallery.

Cardi added a lot of color to a relatively simple look in the form of bright pink Balenciaga x Crocs wellies and a large multicolored furry hat.

Her raven locks were worn under her fashionable headwear while she accentuated her natural looks with complementary makeup.

She said she wasn’t going to post the photos originally, but she loved her looks so much that she had to Instagram.

The Up hitmaker captioned the gallery to her 140 million followers: ‘I said I wouldn’t post until [winky face emoji]…..but I really liked my outfit not to share [smirk emoji].’

This came just a day after Cardi B was left excited when she discovered the famous characters Madea and Mrs Brown reacted to her hit WAP in the Netflix comedy movie.

The rapper used her Instagram Stories to express how happy she was that her song was featured in A Madea Homecoming.

Mabel Earlene “Madea,” played by Tyler Perry, and Agnes Loretta Brown, played by Brendan O’Carroll, were shocked by the graphic lyrics in the song.

As the song began to play, Mrs. Brown looked around and asked Madea, “What did she say? A bucket and a mop?’

With Madea answering: ‘Honey, when it’s so wet you need a gynaecologist’, as the couple both giggle.

Cardi B shared the Netflix post with her 140 million Instagram followers, writing: ‘Can’t believe this was real! I was so happy’

Tyler pulled his famous alter ego Madea out of retirement for his latest film, which was released in February, starring Mrs. Brown.

It comes after Brendan was accused of making a “blatantly racist” joke about his black co-star Tyler.

Earlier this year, he appeared with Tyler on an episode of The One Show to promote their new Netflix comedy A Madea Homecoming.

But soon Brendan’s popular BBC One show became Mrs Brown’s Boys, when asked if he would like Tyler as a guest star.

Brendan joked, “It’s very expensive, and so far we haven’t had anyone of his color there,” while gesturing to his own face.

He continued, “So I don’t know if we can have him there, but… I’d love that, but more importantly, I’d love to make another movie with him.”

Laughing, Tyler then repeated “None of my color,” before adding, “Diversity rules!”

As Tyler laughed at the joke, viewers were shocked by the comments, took to Twitter to condemn Brendan and also called the BBC for no airing apologies.

Brendan’s representative declined to comment when approached by MailOnline.

Mrs Brown’s Boys follows the rowdy Irish matriarch Agnes (Brendan) whose favorite pastime interferes with the lives of her six children.

The BBC series has previously been accused of promoting racist stereotypes because of its clichéd portrayal of the Irish, as well as sexism because of its frequent gynecological jokes, and homophobia because of its clichéd portrayal of Rory (Rory Cowan), Mrs Brown’s gay son.

Brendan O’Carroll previously insisted that the show will never be put off the air by political correctness.

In an interview with The Irish Sun, he said: ‘I don’t think Mrs Brown will be affected’ [by political correctness] and I often wonder if Mrs. Brown – I’m a man who dresses up as a woman to play Mrs. Brown – is the same as blackface?

“And I decided not, because I’ve never played Mrs. Brown as a man who plays a woman like they do in movies like Mrs. Doubtfire. Agnes is a woman like Dame Edna.

“I would never go out of my way to be racist or homophobic, so I’m not too concerned myself because I only write what I think is funny, and you hope enough audiences agree with you.”