Cardi B puts out an urgent request for a doctor specializing in breast cancer treatment

Cardi B turned to her 140 million Instagram followers on Monday when she asked for help with a major medical problem.

The 29-year-old (born Belcalis Almánzar) shared a text message to her Insta Stories asking for recommendations for an oncologist, though notably not specifying who she was trying to get help for.

Her message came after the WAP rapper posted a short video to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night in which she said she was “praying for someone in my family.”

Cardi’s message looked like an emergency as she used a bright red background for the white text.

‘I need the best oncologist for breast cancer ASAP!!!’ she wrote. “It doesn’t matter where they come from, but preferably in NY.”

She didn’t give more details to her followers, but her previous message from the night before suggested that someone close to her might be struggling.

Cardi made a short video posted to her Stories in which she delved into a green insect or butterfly that appeared to be relaxing on a wall in her home.

“Look at these guys. So in Spanish this is called “Esperanza [hope]”That’s my grandmother’s name,” she said, focusing on the little creature.

“And I’ve been praying for something — I’ve been praying and praying for someone in my family, and I feel like this is a sign that there’s hope,” she said optimistically. ‘I’ve never seen this s*** in my house. And look at it. Look at it. It’s fun, beautiful and green.’

In the background someone could be heard calling to hear after spotting another of the little green critters.

Cardi’s concern for someone close to her comes after she recently put a legal scare behind her.

The Bodak Yellow rapper escaped more dire consequences when she pleaded guilty last week to charges of third-degree assault and reckless endangerment for her part in a 2018 strip club brawl.

The surprising plea deal came just a day before she was due to appear in court in Queens.

Prior to the light deal, she had faced possible jail time and a felony conviction.

In exchange for pleading guilty to the less serious charges, the rapper now has to perform 15 days of community service.

After making her plea, she celebrated with a hot dog and a Pepsi at the San Gennaro festival.