Cardi B puts on an eye-popping display in a busty red corset

Cardi B put on a dazzling display when she arrived Tuesday night at her 30th birthday party at Poppy, Los Angeles, with her husband Offset.

The singer turned heads in a busty red bejeweled corset and a huge carnival headdress as she walked confidently to her party.

Showing off her incredible hourglass figure and ample belongings, the bodysuit was covered in shiny gemstones and paired with sheer gloves and a sexy garter.

She increased her height with matching red heels and completed her look with a choker, while her feathered headdress fell behind her giving a glamorous touch.

The beauty wore her dark brown locks in perfectly styled curves and opted for a glamorous makeup look complete with a smokey eye and pale pink lip.

Next to her rapper Offset, 30, he looked smart in a white suit and red tie that matched his wife.

The party was attended by a host of stars including Karrueche Tran, Chloe and Halle Bailey and Daysulan.

Cardi and Offset first started dating in 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter Kulture, four, the following year.

The couple secretly married in September 2017, but later divorced, before getting back together and welcoming their 12-month-old son Wave.

The outing comes after Cardi settles a years-long criminal case that stemmed from a couple brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty to a deal requiring her to do 15 days of community service.

The singer agreed to parole just as her case was due to go to trial, saying in a statement: “Part of growing up and becoming an adult is being accountable for your actions.”

Cardi, a New York resident whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two charges related to the August 2018 fighting.

Pals: The party was attended by a host of stars including Karrueche Tran (pictured), Chloe and Halle Bailey and Daysulan

Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.

According to prosecutors, Cardi and her entourage targeted employees of Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, over an apparent personal dispute.

In one fight, chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown as the group argued with a bartender. She and another employee suffered minor injuries.

Wow! She turned up the heat in her corset paired with sexy suspenders

Peach! She also showed off her pert butt in the corset when she went in

Radiant: she had a glowing make-up on for the outing

Work on it: she had all eyes on her in the outfit she topped off with a black fur coat

Having fun: she just smiled when she got out of her car

Incredible: Halle and Chloe Bailey showed off their sexy and sparkly ensembles as they arrived at Cardi B’s 30th birthday party

“No one is above the law,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “By pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This office is satisfied with the resolution, including appropriate community service.’

In 2019, Cardi rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional resignation. Prosecutors then took the case to a grand jury and obtained an indictment encompassing the two charges.

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I’m not afraid to face and accept,” Cardi said, adding that she wanted to set a good example for her two children.

“These moments don’t define me and they don’t reflect who I am today,” she added. “I look forward to putting this situation behind me with my family and friends and going back to the things I love most: the music and my fans.”

Leggy: They both showed their pins in sheer tights

Close: They held hands when they arrived

Feathers: Musical artists Daysulan and YG showed off their wild party outfits while attending rapper Cardi B’s 30th birthday party