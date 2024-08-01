Cardi B is PREGNANT with her third child: The 31-year-old rapper confirms she is pregnant just as she files for divorce from Offset again amid cheating rumors

Cardi B has announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

The rapper showed off her baby bump in a plunging red dress as she posed on a balcony at night.

The announcement comes just after Cardi filed for divorce from husband Offset after seven years of marriage amid rumors that he was cheating on her, which he denied.

Cardi, who notably did not mention or tag her ex-husband Offset in the post, wrote in the caption, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I’m so grateful to have shared this season with you, you’ve brought me more love, more life, and most of all, you’ve renewed my power!”

‘You’ve reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and I can’t wait for you to witness what you’ve helped me accomplish, what you’ve pushed me to do! It’s so much easier to just accept life’s twists and turns and let the challenges go, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it’s worth keeping going.

