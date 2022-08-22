Cardi B in online skirmish with MMA fighter Jake Shields after he calls her a bad example for kids

<!–

Cardi B responded on Saturday to criticism from MMA fighter Jake Shields after he criticized her as setting a bad example for children.

Shields, 43, called the 29-year-old musical superstar for criticizing influencer/former kickboxer Andrew Tate, 35,’s ban from multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Meta, who owns both Instagram and Facebook, told NPR that Tate had violated its hate speech policy, while TikTok told the outlet that Tate’s account had been permanently banned for misogynistic comments.

She was photographed in LA last year

A TikTok spokesperson told NPR: “Misophobia is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok.

“Our investigation into this content is ongoing as we continue to remove infringing accounts and videos and take steps to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content.”

Tate was banned from Twitter in 2017 after comments that rape victims “bear responsibility” and that women belong, Buzzfeed reported.

Cardi B’s name was mentioned by Shields in a tweet when he wrote: “People love young boys who look up to Andrew Tate, but they are all right with young girls who look up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.

Shields said Cardi B and the Kardashians were bad role models for young people after influencer Andrew Tate was banned from Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Cardi B had responded to Shields’ criticism of her role as a role model

“Tate’s main message is: stop being lazy and make excuses and start working hard and get in shape and make money. Cardi’s started taking drugs, fucking random men and living like a brain-dead idiot.’

The I Like It artist, 29, defended himself, writing: “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t take pills, I don’t use coke.”

The Bodak Yellow artist, mother of children Kulture, four, and Wave, 11 months, added: “I am a mother of 2 and I do a lot of charity work… a man who defends misogyny and rape.”

The New York resident, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared to delete her tweet after the exchange.

Cardi B made a $1 million donation to help with the coronavirus in 2020 and also funded the purchase of 20,000 meals for frontline workers in New York.