Cardi B fearlessly flaunts her curves sheer gold body suit after hints got body ‘right’ via surgery

Cardi B was fearless as she flaunted her curves Friday night in a sheer gold bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The 30-year-old hitmaker took the stage at Miami Beach’s Story Nightclub one night after her husband Offset, 30, performed in the South Florida town.

The Bodak Yellow performer wore her dark hair in loose curls as she walked across the stage.

At one point, the WAP performer doused herself in alcohol and somehow managed to hold onto the mic despite her fingers having 7 to 10 cm spikes.

Her sassy bodysuit featured fake protruding nipples, as well as a dark triangle over the nether regions to simulate public hair.

The artist’s backup singers were dressed in similar clear body stockings.

The Grammy winner’s fans have been clamoring for new music and the singer told Charlamagne Tha God further The breakfast club earlier in the week fresh that tunes are on their way – eventually.

“I have a few songs that are so definitive, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I just have to make up my mind and get it out there.”

The Hustlers star explained that dropping a new release was about more than the music.

“It’s, like, posting visuals… I finally got my body right, you know, I’m saying I just took a trip to the DR (Dominican Republic).”

When asked if she still goes to the Caribbean country to undergo cosmetic surgery, the I Like It singer, who gave birth to her second child a year ago, replied, “They’re doing the best job.”

Cardi said she called into the early morning show to say goodbye to co-host Angela Yee, who is leaving to headline her own project.

The early morning riser treated Yee and listeners as she sang a few lines from Out of the Box’s Goodbye song, “Goodbye, goodbye my friend.” Goodbye, for now, until we meet again. ‘