Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s deal criticized by franchisees – who fear for brand’s image

Cardi B and Offset’s brand deal with McDonald’s has been criticized by some of the fast food giant’s franchisees – for fears the deal will damage the chain’s family-friendly image.

WAP rapper Cardi, 30, and Migo’s star husband Offset, 31, announced their partnership – and personalized meal – with McDonalds last month – but the decision to team up with the pair, known for their profanity and sex-laden lyrics, has raise eyebrows.

The couple’s official meal consists of a cheeseburger, BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola for Cardi and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and large Hi-C Orange Lavabust. The couple also share an order of large fries and a hot apple pie to round out the meal.

According to Fortunesome franchisees have cited McDonald’s Golden Arches Code, which states: ‘Partnerships with celebrities and influencers who may be at risk of damaging our brand based on statements they have made or their views on certain issues are not allowed.

“Music partnerships related to content that contains offensive language in the lyrics” are also found to be prohibited.

Cardi’s iconic 2020 WAP hit (an acronym for Wet A** P****) memorably featured over 40 swear words, and the music video inspired a raunchy TikTok dance trend.

Dick Adams, a former McDonald’s restaurant owner and franchisee consultant, told the publication that Cardi B-Offset’s endorsement was a “culture shock.”

He said, “Especially if you’re a franchisee and you’re 50 or 60 years old and you don’t have kids and haven’t been exposed to these texts.”

“I’ve talked to a lot of franchisees who are concerned about it, but it’s good for sales and business endorses it. I don’t think there is much resistance.

Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer for the US market, told DailyMail.com, “In all of our marketing, we are focused on putting McDonald’s at the center of the culture. Artist collaborations have rekindled fan love for our food and fueled significant business momentum, both for the company and our restaurant owner/operators.

‘And the reason they are so successful is that our partners are true fans of the brand themselves – that authenticity is our secret sauce. Cardi and Offset are an iconic couple with their own date-night tradition at McDonald’s dating back years.

“We’re proud to share a little piece of that with customers in the US with our latest campaign, which is about love and celebrating the special moments we all share at McDonald’s.”

It was further alleged that franchisees were dissatisfied when rapper Travis Scott teamed up with the fast food brand in 2020 – due to his obscenity-laden lyrics.

The Travis Scott meal included a Cheese Quarter Pounder with bacon and lettuce, fries with BBQ sauce dip, and a Sprite drink for $6.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Cardi B, Offset and McDonald’s for comment.

After the Super Bowl ad dropped last month announcing their deal, Cardi and Offset shared a photo of them on Instagram to tease the meal, captioning it, “Get ready! Cardi B & Offset meal coming up 2/14!! @McDonald’s.’

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right. It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Find your date, grab some good food and have fun, that’s it,” Offset said in a statement.

“Whether it’s date night or grabbing a bite to eat after late night studio sessions…I always ask Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in her statement.

“And now Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that barbecue sauce,” she added.