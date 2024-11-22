Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion surprise their fans by revealing their natural hair

Fans of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were left impressed after the couple took to social media to reveal their real, natural hair to the world.

Cardi, 32, was the first to share her hair, with the Bodak Yellow hitmaker reposting a video of herself on Instagram that she had originally taken in October.

While stroking her luscious mane in the clip, Cardi said, “It literally took three hours to take it down.”

And he added: “I’m not going to lie.” I haven’t washed my hair in two months.

Megan, 29, followed up by posting a photo of her straight, sleek locks from behind, captioning it: “My hair grew so much (omg).”

Both Cardi and Megan wore multi-colored wigs and hairpieces in the music videos for their WAP and Bongos collaborations.

Images of her natural hair were reposted by Hollywood unlockedand the comments came thick and fast.

‘Cardi B needs to launch a hair care line. In fact, I will buy it,” said one.

‘I love seeing this. “It’s unfortunate that people still in 2024 feel like black women can’t grow their hair down to their backs,” wrote another.

“Cardi has come a long way… I remember how damaged her hair was,” a third wrote.

‘I love that they both have healthy hair. If people weren’t so “anti-black”, they would realize that many black women have long, beautiful hair!’ added a fourth.

Last year, Cardi confessed that she keeps her hair in perfect condition using homemade hair oil.

Before that, she had told her fans that one of her hair care tricks was to boil onions and use “odorless” water to wash her black hair to give it more shine.

“The reality is that you need hair products and good hair care that work to keep your hair healthy and healthy,” she shared.

“Sometimes it’s not even just about growth, it’s about keeping it healthy and growth comes.”

In 2021, the former stripper highlighted that “being mixed race doesn’t mean your hair is always long and curly” and stated that society “tried to make us believe that our hair won’t grow as long” but “it’s not true.”

Megan posted a photo of her straight, sleek locks from behind.

Cardi and Megan wore matching wigs in WAP music video

‘A lot of the hair products we used back then weren’t good for our hair, but that was all we had to choose from. Plus, we couldn’t afford to go to the salon regularly, if at all,” Cardi reflected.

“Now everyone has better options, makes good affordable products, and learns from natural hair YouTube and TikTok on how to take better care of our hair,” she continued.

‘I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “bad hair.” There is no such thing as bad hair, and “good” hair doesn’t mean a certain texture. All hair is good.’

The hitmaker also often wears colorful wigs and hairpieces styled by her hairstylist Mia (aka Tokyo Stylez) for photo shoots and concerts rather than damaging her own natural hair.