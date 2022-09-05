Cardi B and husband Offset throw their son Wave Set an extravagant car-themed first birthday party

Cardi B and her husband Offset threw a lavish first birthday party for their son Wave Set on Sunday.

The Bodak Yellow singer, 29, shared a huge array of photos and videos on her Instagram story documenting the extravagant car-themed affair.

The series of videos started with the two famous rappers throwing up hand gestures and talking about how their son became one.

In the following clip, their son drove around in a small motorized truck from “Hennessy,” a reference to the sister of New York City-born Hennessy Carolina.

He drove his car down a red carpet with expensive-looking sports cars on the side of his road.

Hundreds of spectators watched the little man go to the party and several photographers took pictures.

Wave’s big sister Kulture, four, helped her little brother along by pushing his cart forward as he took his foot off the accelerator.

The 30-year-old Migos member danced for his son, who bounced in his small vehicle.

Two giant balloon displays made to look like Lamborghinis were set up at the event that catered for almost every food imaginable.

Cardi showed her 140 million followers the huge spread with crab legs, burgers, a huge meat roast and much more.

Smooch: Kulture gave Wave Set a hug on the cheek at the party

A clique of chilled alcoholic drinks sat at one table, and Cardi rapped along to one of her songs in another selfie video she posted.

An entire station seemed set up to provide the attendees with denim clothes, much like the clothes Cardi showed she and her family were wearing earlier in the evening.

Every member of the family, including Offset’s children from previous relationships, wore jeans, while Cardi and her children also wore denim jackets.

The little white camisole she wore underneath barely contained her ample cleavage.

Their jeans were covered in white flowers and the flowers showed up in the photos Tomás Herold took.

Despite the huge number of attendees, Cardi B and Offset had quite a bit of food to take home. Later she showed huge containers full of food scraps.

“I know a lot of people have taken a lot of leftovers, and if you all did, it’s okay because these are just leftovers after leftovers,” she said in the short clip.

Offset and Cardi B married in 2017. They welcomed Kulture the following year and Wave Set last September.