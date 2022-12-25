Cardano Price Prediction 2023 – 2025: Will ADA Price Rebound In The Coming Year?

The year 2009 was a vital year for the crypto industry, as it changed the future of the fintech business forever. This is mainly because the year belonged to the primitive cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Moving forward to 2015, the year also belonged to the largest altcoin Ethereum and the chain which has been relentless with its developments- Cardano (ADA).

The Cardano network is successfully crowned as one of the most scalable systems in the world economic forum. The network has been fast progressing to be the first peer-reviewed and impeccably scalable chain. VOLTAIRE is said to be the final stage of Cardano network for it to become a self sustaining network. After this the network participants will have the access of their stake and also have voting rights which will influence the future development of the network.

Meanwhile, the value of the native token ADA remained heavily drained, being unimpacted largely. Will ADA price rebound in the coming year? Let’s check the Cardano Price Prediction for 2023-2025 to find out the same.

Table of contents Cardano’s Overview

ADA Cardano Price Prediction

Cardano Price Prediction December 2022

Cardano Price Prediction 2023

ADA Coin Price Prediction 2024

Cardano Price Prediction 2025

CoinPedia’s Cardano Price Prediction

Market Analysis

What Is Cardano?

Fundamental Analysis

Historical Price Sentiments 2017 – 2021

FAQs

Cardano’s Overview

Cryptocurrency Cardano Token ADA Price $ 0.2564 Market cap $ 8,996,847,104.0000 Circulating Supply 35,045,020,830.3234 Trading Volume $ 108,611,143.0000 All-time high $ 3.0900 Sep 2, 2021 All-time low $ 0.0193 Mar 13, 2020

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain platform. First to be founded on peer-reviewed research and developed through evidence-based methods by the company. It combines advanced technologies to provide unparalleled security and sustainability to decentralized applications, systems, and societies.

Cardano Price Prediction December 2022

Source: Santiment

As the trade approaches the yearly close, the circulation supply of this altcoin has increased in the recent past. The asset may increase its volatility which may induce significant bullish momentum. Cardano price was trading within a steep bearish trend but successfully broke out of the falling wedge that resulted in a 25% upswing. Therefore, the ADA price may initially reclaim its levels above $0.5 and later maintain a firm upswing withstanding the bearish pressure.

Meanwhile, the bears may try hard to restrict the price but the bulls could be poised to keep up the upswing. With an extended bullish trend, the ADA price may rise to $0.34, while bearish pressure may keep the price consolidated around $0.28.

Price Prediction Potential Low ($) Average Price ($) Potential High ($) December 2022 0.287 0.312 0.346

Cardano Price Prediction 2023

Hydra is the next upcoming upgrade of Cardano for layer 2 scalability solution, its mainly aims to increase transaction speed through low latency and high throughput which also offers minimized transaction cost. It will improve the network security and increase its capacities to new heights.

Hydra offers increased throughput, minimized latency, and cost-efficient solutions. The price of Cardano (ADA) has not seen a positive price action following the Hydra announcement, as the price continues to decline constantly. This is said to be a good time for traders and investors as the price of this crypto is low and has a high potential in the coming days.

A steady incline in prominence is imperative for Cardano, as the results will eventually reflect on ADA’s price. In such an optimistic scenario, we expect the ADA price to reach as high as $0.71.

On the downside, if things prevail in favor of the bears, the altcoin’s price could land at $0.47. Successively, an equilibrium in the buying and selling pressures could land the average price at $0.55.

Price Prediction Potential Low ($) Average Price ($) Potential High ($) 2023 0.472 0.552 0.716

ADA Coin Price Prediction 2024

Cardano is the first blockchain platform to be built through peer-reviewed research, to be secure enough to protect the data of billions, scalable enough to accommodate global systems, and robust enough to support foundational change.

Defis and Cardano’s growing dominance in the sector could become imperative for Cardano. Moreover, the escalating count of developers would help supplement the planned initiatives of the network- Wherefore, the price of ADA could propel to a maximum of $0.99 by the end of 2024.

However, if the broader market comes across a possible financial crisis or regulatory bottlenecks, the altcoin could drop to $0.75. That being said, the regular price could settle at $0.83.

Price Prediction Potential Low ($) Average Price ($) Potential High ($) 2024 0.751 0.836 0.997

Cardano Price Prediction 2025

By the end of 2025, if the protocol implements its open voting system. The network might lose certain traders, risking the price to plunge near $0.92. However, considering improvements in bug prevention systems, the price may sail in average figures near $1.06.

If Cardano (ADA) successfully flags off some projects, collaborations, and new updates in smart contracts. The ADA price might strike a maximum of $1.26 by the end of 2025.

Price Prediction Potential Low ($) Average Price ($) Potential High ($) 2025 0.924 1.063 1.267

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2026 – 2030

Price Prediction Potential Low ($) Average Price ($) Potential High ($) 2026 1.10 1.34 1.59 2027 1.56 1.75 1.98 2028 1.93 2.16 2.32 2029 2.35 2.67 3.02 2030 2.99 3.52 4.10

CoinPedia’s Cardano Price Prediction

Suppose Cardano continues to focus on transiting from a developing network to a developed one. In that case, we will find the protocol building on its user base, with an influx of newer users. Again, this could help the price prediction of ADA to raise its bar to $0.34 by the end of 2022.

However, if negative perceptions haunt ADA’s price projection while the network is still under development. The bears could seize the opportunity and curb the year-end price target to levels around $0.28.

Market Analysis

2023 2024 2025 Wallet Investor $0.053 $0.026 $0.032 Gov.Capital $1.511 $3.030 $4.669 DigitalCoinPrice $0.745 $1.055 $1.295 Trading Beasts $0.498 $0.551 $0.676

*The aforementioned targets are the average targets set by the respective firms.

What Is Cardano?

The Cardano network is also the world’s first-ever peer-reviewed decentralized blockchain solution, which boasts ADA as its native cryptocurrency that powers that protocol. It was created by ex-Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson and was launched in September 2017. The altcoin has a supply limit of 45 billion tokens.

Company Details Making The World Work Better For Everyone Is What Cardano Stands For. A blockchain-based platform for changemakers, innovators, and visionaries with the tools and technologies required to create possibilities for the many and bring about positive global change. It is a proof of stake platform, the first to be founded on peer-reviewed research and developed through evidence-based methods, which combines pioneering technologies to provide unparalleled security and sustainability to decentralized applications systems and societies.



The company was established in 2017 and is co-founded by Charles Hoskinson, and is located in Zug, Switzerland. The Switzerland-based protocol aims to solve problems related to scalability, interoperability, and sustainability on the cryptocurrency platform. With a decentralized team of three independent entities that work to ensure that Cardano stays true to its purpose as it advances and evolves. The firm is partnered with some reputed companies, such as INPUT/OUTPUT, EMURGO, and many more.



Cardano brings a new standard in technology that is open and inclusive to challenge the old and activate a new age of sustainable, globally distributed innovation. It exists to redistribute power from unaccountable structures to the margins, to individuals, and to be an enabling force for positive change and progress. The protocol is the culmination of tireless effort, building on foundational research, and is propelled by a vision for more secure and transparent global payments systems and a means to redistribute power and control more fairly.



The company, according to recent reports, has significantly improved its consensus layer pipelling, which would completely alter the logic of Cardano’s transaction propagation. The platform just published an open-source Cardano Web3 Decentralized Applications Tool Stack in the month of June 2022. Exchanges AdaSwap, ADA Finance, DOEX, and Cardax all were created by Cardano.

Fundamental Analysis

The blockchain is halved into two layers, namely the Cardano Settlement layer and Cardano Computational Layer. The CSL stimulates the peer-to-peer transactions within the network using the Ouroboros mechanism, and the smart contract mechanism is taken over by the CCL layer, allowing a seamless progression in both segments.

Although Cardano uses a PoS algorithm, it uses a complex version labelled Ouroboros PoS.

Ouroboros, unlike conventional PoS, creates timeslots called an epoch. Each epoch has a slot leader chosen by other nodes in the slot. These leaders carry out block creation in each epoch, and each leader gets a chance to do it. This reduces congestion and increases TPS.

Historical Price Sentiments 2017 – 2021

Cardano’s team raised more than $63 Million during its ICO. The market capitalization grew to over $600 Million by the 1st of October 2017. By the 29th of November, the altcoin shot-up over 142.4% taking its market capitalization to $3.58.

In the very first month of the year 2018, the altcoin’s price hit an ATH of $1.162. However, falling into a bearish trap the price slipped down to $0.04 by the end of the year.

ADA price had commenced the year on a bullish note, and managed to hit $0.05 January 9th. Heading on a downtrend, the price slipped to $0.035 on February 6th, but managed to hit $0.1 on April 3rd.

After a pullback to $0.057, and repetitive attempts, ADA price hit $0.11 on the 26th of June. Following prolonged bearish trends, ADA price found support at $0.03 in December.

Cardano had initiated the year at $0.03, and rose to $0.06 by Mid-February. But shockingly fell to $0.02 in March. Torrential lashes brought the price down from $0.15 to $0.07 by September end. The trade for 2020 was put to an end at $0.17.

The year had begun on a bullish note, wherein the altcoin hit a new ATH of $2.4. The market crash in May dragged the price from $2 to $1.48. ADA price hit a new ATH of $3.08 in the month of August. Q4 was bearish for Cardano as it lost over 50% in valuation, to end the year at $1.1.

FAQs