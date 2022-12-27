Carbon monoxide forces 7 to leave Ghent apartments

News
By Jacky
Carbon monoxide forces 7 to leave Ghent apartments

GHENT, NY (NEWS10) — Fire officials said a malfunctioning furnace spewed carbon monoxide into several apartments on Christmas night, forcing seven people onto the streets in Ghent. After the incident was reported by phone, around 9:40 p.m., dispatchers dispatched West Ghent and Ghent Fire Companies and the Greenport Rescue Team to the intersection of Route 66 and George Road.

There, teams found a mist inside the building that had set off its smoke alarms. State police helped the seven people inside the complex to get out of their apartments, and firefighters searched from the basement to the attic with thermal imaging cameras and gas meters.

Meters found carbon monoxide in the building, authorities said. The source of the mist was a malfunctioning furnace, which firefighters shut down and vented so residents could reoccupy their apartments.

The oven was repaired minutes later, according to a spokesperson for the Ghent Volunteer Fire Company No. 1. “A different scenario could have developed if this situation had not been reported as a simple smoke odor call,” the spokesperson added.

