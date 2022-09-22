Caraway just launched mini versions of their bestselling ceramic coated fry and sauce pans today

SHOPPING: The products in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

If you make eggs in the morning or you cook dinner for one, it can be difficult to get a large pan out of the cupboard and wash it up.

A small pan is a workhorse that can be used for everything from making pasta to boiling bechamel sauce, and now it’s possible to tackle the smaller cooking tasks in style thanks to Come on.

That mini cumin pot and mini Cumin frying pan which launches today, September 22, has the same professional standard ceramic coated technology as the brand’s regular pans and the same eco-friendly non-stick coating just in mini versions.

Make boiled eggs and boiling pasta more beautiful in a ceramic coated mini pan from Caraway. Available in eight stylish colours, the pans are fantastic as well as super useful and durable. The ceramic coating is non-stick, suitable for all hobs and ovens and safe to temperatures of 550 degrees Farenheit Store

The Komen mini sauce pan and mini frying pan have the same non-stick ceramic coating as regular sized pans, so you need less oil and they’re better for the environment

And although no compromises have been made with the functions, the prices are also mini with one mini frying pan starts at $85, which is a $10 savings off the regular skillet price.

The pans’ ceramic coating means that the temperature heats up evenly to an impressive 550 degrees Farenheit, and both the mini frying pan and saucepan can be used in the oven as well as on all types of stoves, just like all of Caraway’s other kitchen equipment.

But you don’t even have to be a chef to understand what these pans look like.

Caraway minis are available in eight sweet shades that you won’t find on any other cookware brand’s products. This is a pinky orange Perracotta

The colors add an extra luxury feel, as you won’t find cookware in such beautiful shades anywhere else. Currently, the minis are available in eight unique color variants.

Marigold gives sunflower and bumble bee energy, while Sage gives meditator-in-a-meadow. There’s also Cream if your kitchen is neutral and minimalist, or Perracotta for some pastel pink vibes to brighten up cooking.

The Mini Sage Frying Pan gives off meditating-in-a-grass vibes so you feel calm and zen while cooking

Trying to be healthier to make up for an overindulgent summer? You will find that you can use less cooking oil as the food just slides off the non-stick surface.

The mineral-based ceramic that coats Caraway lightweight aluminum cookware is free of the toxic chemicals PTFEs and PFOA, which is even better for your health.

And this non-stick coating is better for the planet, as Carway’s ceramics release up to 60 percent less CO2 emissions compared to traditional non-stick cookware.

Spruce up your kitchen for all weathers with a Marigold Mini Gravy Pot that will make summer last all year round and put a smile on your face even before you’ve dished up dinner

At $85 for a frying pan and $105 for a suace pan and lid, these mini pans is an ideal housewarming or wedding gift, as well as something that will make the dark autumn and winter evenings more pleasant.

You only need to use it a few times to save money on dining out or ordering takeout.

And in the unlikely event that you don’t believe your Come on mini is the best piece of cookware you’ll ever own, Caraway offers a 30-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee as well as a complimentary one-year limited warranty.