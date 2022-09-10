Cara Delevingne’s sister Poppy ‘rushes to her side’ following a series of erratic public appearances

<!–

Cara Delevingne’s sister has raced to side with the troubled supermodel amid growing concerns about her erratic behavior.

Poppy, 36, who lives in London, was spotted leaving Cara’s Los Angeles mansion on Friday night.

Just days ago, disturbing images emerged of Cara, 30, behaving erratically.

She let her feet dangle from the window of a Chevy Suburban as a driver took her to the Van Nuys private airport in LA to board a private jet Gulfstream V.

Wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt, she made her way to the plane, but got off 45 minutes later and was spotted pacing up and down, bending over and acting “nervous,” according to onlookers.

Sisterly Aid: Poppy Delevingne has raced to side with her sister Cara (pictured together in 2019) after a string of erratic public appearances and amid claims her family is considering an intervention

“She smoked chains and spoke violently into her mobile, which at one point she dropped on the tarmac,” a witness told The Mail on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Cara was spotted outside an LA sex shop smoking an unknown substance from a pipe and dropping liquid from a bottle into her mouth.

A family friend said, “It’s all very disturbing. Cara has been open about her mental health issues in the past.

“She comes from a very good, close-knit family and of course they will gather and do whatever it takes to help her.

Concerned family: Just days ago, on September 5, disturbing images surfaced of Cara, 30, behaving erratically

“The family is clearly concerned about her, so Poppy went straight to her. Everyone is concerned about Cara’s behavior.’

The model and actress were due to attend a Puma runway show in New York on Tuesday, but sources now say it’s “unlikely” she will attend.

In April, her bankers, HSBC, filed suit against her company Cara & Co, despite it having assets of £41.4 million.

It has been speculated that the action was taken to protect the interests of her bankers in the event that her company suffered a sudden reversal of fortune.