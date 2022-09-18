Cara Delevingne’s sister Chloe looks tense as she visits the troubled supermodel

Chloe, Cara Delevingne’s sister, looked tense after visiting the troubled supermodel’s home amid growing concerns about her erratic behavior.

Chloe, 37, who lives in Oxfordshire, was seen Saturday leaving Cara’s home in Studio City, Los Angeles, after she claimed the family is planning an intervention for her younger sister.

Cara’s friends and family are said to have been “concerned” about her after a series of erratic public appearances in recent weeks.

Concerned: Cara Delevingne’s sister Chloe, 37, looked tense after visiting the troubled supermodel’s home amid growing concerns about her erratic behavior

Chloe looked deep in thought as she left her sister’s house, her dark brown hair pulled back into a ponytail as she grabbed her shoulder.

She went makeup-free and maintained a tense expression as she got into her car and drove off.

Cara’s loved ones have reportedly considered an intervention, and Chloe’s visit could be another sign that the model’s friends and family are ready to lend support.

Concerned family: Cara’s friends and family are said to have become ‘concerned’ about her after a string of erratic public appearances in recent weeks (Cara pictured last week)

The model was seen dangling her feet from a car window as a driver took her to Van Nuys’ private airport in LA to board a private jet.

Wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt, she made her way to the plane, but got off 45 minutes later and was spotted pacing up and down, bending over and acting “nervous,” according to onlookers.

“She smoked chains and spoke violently into her mobile, which at one point she dropped on the tarmac,” a witness told The Mail on Sunday.

Tensed: Chloe looked deep in thought as she left her sister’s house, her dark brown hair pulled back in a ponytail as she grabbed her shoulder

Earlier this month, Cara was spotted outside an LA sex shop smoking an unknown substance from a pipe and dropping liquid from a bottle into her mouth.

A family friend said, “It’s all very disturbing. Cara has been open about her mental health issues in the past.

“She comes from a very good, close-knit family and of course they will gather and do whatever it takes to help her.

In April, her bankers, HSBC, filed suit against her company Cara & Co, despite it having assets of £41.4 million.

It has been speculated that the action was taken to protect the interests of her bankers in the event that her company suffered a sudden reversal of fortune.

The news comes as Cara admits she’s surprised she’s turned 30 after celebrating her birthday in Ibiza last month.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d be alive at this age,” the model admitted to Stylist, “I literally couldn’t wait to turn 30 because the 20s are damn hard.

“You’re actually still a teenager, but you’re supposed to be an adult and everyone says this is the best time of your life.”