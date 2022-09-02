Cara Delevingne’s erratic appearance in parking lot comes after she went to Burning Man

She looked worse this week when she was spotted in her parked car in West Hollywood taking drops of an unknown liquid from a pipette and smoking in the driver’s seat.

Now, a source has told MailOnline that the model’s tired and untidy appearance came after she partied “a few days” at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert, where she “hadn’t eaten much and hadn’t had time yet.” had a shower.

In the photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Cara – who has raised concerns among her friends in recent weeks – was seen with a long round object, resembling a pipe, in her mouth as she rubbed her face several times and blow her nose.

Speaking of Cara’s disheveled appearance, a source told MailOnline that Cara looked worse than usual because she hadn’t recovered from her festival tan.

They said, ‘She’d just spent days in the desert – not eating much and she looked untidy because she hadn’t had time to scrub herself yet.

“Her friends are generally concerned about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister Poppy was with her at the festival. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.

‘Burning Man is not full of burger vans like at other festivals. You throw everything you need into a motorhome and you have to live on that while you’re there. Everything works on a switch system.’

Sloppy: She looked worse from wear and tear this week when she was seen in her parked car in West Hollywood taking drops of an unknown liquid from a pipette and smoking in the driver’s seat

‘She spent five days at a festival in the desert – didn’t eat – and hadn’t showered yet’: MailOnline has been told the model’s tired and scruffy appearance came after days of partying at Burning Man festival in the desert from Nevada

Wild! Held in Black Rock Desert since the early 1990s, Burning Man has long been a tradition frequented by free-spirited individuals seeking to let go and soak up its signature psychedelic atmosphere (Photo: stock image)

Held in the Black Rock Desert since the early 1990s, the week-long festival has long been a tradition frequented by free-spirited individuals who want to break free and soak up its distinctively psychedelic atmosphere.

No food, drink or other merchandise will be sold at the festival, which started on Sunday and continues through Monday, as revelers pack cars full of their own supplies to take with them.

There are communal toilets at the festival but no place for revelers to shower as this year nearly 80,000 revelers flocked to the makeshift venue to mark the event’s return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Birthday girl! Elsewhere, Cara had the time of her life celebrating her 30th birthday last month, spending the day with A-list friends — including Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie — on a hunting trip to Spain’s Formentera.

Having fun: The birthday girl seemed to be having the best time as she smeared frosting on her lips, playfully tried to rub it on her friends and she seemed to struggle

Cara’s weekend party at the festival comes after her become friends and fans concerned about her mental health in recent weeks after a series of public incidents.

She was pictured looking healthier as she celebrated her 30th birthday in Ibiza with the likes of Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie, her sister Poppy and Lady Mary Charteris and they have all been looking forward to her.

But in the new photos, taken when she returned from Burning Man, Cara looked untidy and tired as she sat in the driver’s seat of her car, brushing her hands over her face and smoking a cigarette.

She donned shorts showing off her bruised legs, a purple Jimi Hendrix t-shirt and sneakers as she went makeup-free. Cara, 30, spoke on the phone and threw on sunglasses and a hat when she visited the store.

Concerns: Cara’s (pictured in May) latest appearance comes from her friends, and fans have become concerned about her mental health in recent weeks following a series of public incidents. Cara is pictured making faces in a California parking lot in July

Cara watched her change clothes in her Audi before stopping at a sex shop on Wednesday afternoon and snooping around Melrose Ave for about 30 minutes.

Elsewhere, Cara had the time of her life celebrating her 30th birthday last month, spending the day with A-list friends — including Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie — on a hunting trip to Spain’s Formentera.

The birthday girl seemed to be having the best time as she smeared frosting on her lips, playfully tried to rub it on her friends, and she seemed to struggle.

Because her friends would start to worry about Cara’s mental health, she made headlines and sparked discussions online about her bizarre behavior at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May.

Videos of the model went viral after she was caught apparently busy on the train from Megan Thee Stallion’s dress as the rapper posed for photos on the red carpet.

Awards: In May, Cara made headlines and sparked online discussions about her performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas

A hyper and playful Cara jumped into the shoot to pick up the train of Megan’s dress, which she began tossing in the air in an apparent effort to help the musician get a more dramatic shot.

Later that night, fans on Twitter and Instagram yelled at Cara, who sat next to the rap artist on the show, for apparently invading her personal space when she won the Best Female Rap Artist award.

As Megan seemed to let the joyful moment sink in, you could see Cara leaning over to her and sticking her tongue out – as the rapper ignored her.

A few months earlier, Cara let loose at the Bilt Rewards x Wells Fargo Private Launch Event party in New York City.

She was spotted holding a bottle of Della Vite Prosecco dancing through a storm and hanging out with the mayor of New York, Eric Adams and A$AP Rocky, among others.

Awards: Videos of the model went viral after she was caught apparently busy on the train from Megan Thee Stallion’s dress as the rapper posed for photos on the red carpet

Photos of the Suicide Squad star went viral after she was seen pulling a series of animated facial expressions overnight, with the worst star showing off her dance moves at the club.

A video of Cara dancing next to Mayor Adams while A$AP Rocky raps for the crowd sparked a frenzy among social media users after the sleepy-eyed model was seen from ear-to-ear and playfully flashing her tongue.

Cara, who has moved on to bigger acting roles over the years, surprised fans in June after she was introduced as Selena Gomez’s character. Mabel Mora’s new love interest in the latest season of the hit Hulu mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building.

The two actresses become passionate early on in the season, with the two tight-lipped as they talk about art in the season’s second episode.

Cara talked about sharing intimate scenes with her longtime boyfriend in an interview with E!’s web series, While You Were Streaming, saying, “It was just fun. Wouldn’t anyone in the world like to kiss Selena?’

She went on to explain: “It was just hysterical. It’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the convenience and it’s fun.’

Cara is the daughter of English real estate developer Charles Delevingne and socialite Pandora, who has been open about her decades-long battle with heroin addiction and her life with bipolar disorder.

Her mother’s drug addiction took a physical toll on her body, meaning she was often sick during the childhoods of Cara and her sisters Poppy and Chloe.