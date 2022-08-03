Cara Delevingne’s BFF Lady Clara Paget announces the arrival of her son

Model and actress Lady Clara Paget and her Burberry model husband Oscar Tuttiett have announced the birth of their first child together.

The 33-year-old daughter of the 8th Marquess of Anglesey welcomed her son, named Ludo, on June 27 this year and took to Instagram yesterday to share the news.

Lady Clara appeared in Fast And The Furious 6, St Trinian’s 2 and played a pirate in the historical TV series Black Sails, but is better known for her association with comrades like Georgia May Jagger and Cara Delevingne.

She married Oscar, 33, last summer after getting engaged in February 2019.

Her friend Poppy Delevingne congratulated the couple on their new arrival and said, “Welcome little Ludo, we love you.”

Lady Clara wrote on Instagram: ‘Ludo Tuttiett 27.07.22’, sharing a collection of adorable photos of the family of three.

At a glance, the couple can be seen in what appears to be a hospital, staring lovingly at their little boy as he lies on his father’s chest.

Another shows the duo having breakfast, while fresh-faced Lady Clara holds the newborn on her lap.

When they got married last summer, the couple had a intimate back office service before entering the grounds to celebrate with friends including actress Jaime Winstone and Willa Keswick, whose family owns the multibillion-pound Hong Kong conglomerate Jardine Matheson.

Socialite DJ Lady Mary Charteris, film producer Kitty Wordsworth and party queen Fran Cutler were also in attendance.

The bride looked stunning in a tailored form-fitting gown with delicate lace cap sleeves, designed by friend Savannah Miller, Sienna’s fashion designer sister.

As the day wore on, Lady Clara removed her veil and tied the loop of her train around her wrist to keep him off the floor to dance.

She turned to editorial hairstylist Neil Moodie for her wedding day locks and chose to leave her long blonde hair in loose, easy waves around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, her hen before her big day last year was labeled ‘wild’ and ‘dissolute’.

Lady Clara’s comrades, including Cara Delevingne and actress Jaime Winstone, threw a frenzied party called ‘Claztonbury’ before limousines took the guests to the Cotswolds, where they all dressed up.

Lady Clara wore a wedding dress while Cara dressed up as Alicia Silverstone in the movie Clueless.

She was filmed having a sword fight with a man dressed as a monk – then it came to a head when men rushed in shouting, ‘Everyone on the ground – this is a robbery!’ Fortunately, it turned out to be a joke.