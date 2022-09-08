Cara Delevingne unveils her sustainable new capsule collection in dramatic shoot

Cara Delevingne has teamed up with Karl Lagerfeld amid growing concerns about her personal well-being and allegations that her family will stage an intervention.

The British model stars in a dramatic campaign for the sustainable capsule collection CARA LOVES KARL, developed exclusively by Delevingne with the German fashion house and on sale from 8 September.

In a series of standout images, the 30-year-old ditches her natural light brown hair color for a bold peroxide blonde bob as she models each carefully curated piece.

Striking: Cara Delevingne has started a new partnership with celebrated designer Karl Lagerfeld amid growing concerns about her personal well-being

Each item is said to be “made from more sustainable and premium materials” and has a gender neutral aesthetic and inclusive sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.

Commenting on her new partnership with the iconic German fashion house, she admitted that Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 85, was a key figure in her modeling career.

She said: ‘I am so proud of the collection that I have created with Karl Lagerfeld’s incredibly talented team.

All mineL The British model stars in a dramatic campaign for sustainable capsule collection CARA LOVES KARL, developed by Delevingne together with the German fashion house

Everything changes: In a series of eye-catching images, the 30-year-old ditches her natural light brown hair color for a bold peroxide blonde bob as she models each carefully curated piece

Inspiration: Commenting on her new partnership with the iconic German fashion house, she admitted that Lagerfeld – who passed away in 2019 – had been a key figure in her modeling career

“Karl was, and still is, an extremely important influence in my life and I am honored to have created this collection under his name.

“I believe Karl would have been very proud of the sustainable, genderless direction we’ve taken, and I can imagine he would have even worn some of the pieces himself. I can’t wait to see people wear all the different pieces we’ve made.”

Delevingne will also star in a 3D campaign in which she and Lagerfeld interact as avatars in a digital playground, while 15 dedicated CARA LOVES KARL stores are opening in various cities around the world, including in Milan, Los Angeles and Paris.

The collection will be available from September 8, 2022 in KARL LAGERFELD stores, on KARL.COM and through selected premium wholesale partners worldwide.

Happy: ‘I believe Karl would have been very proud of the sustainable, genderless direction we’ve taken,’ she said

Plans: Delevingne will also star in a 3D campaign that sees herself and Lagerfeld team up as avatars in a digital playground

Delevinge fans have expressed concerns for the star after she smoked a pipe of sorts while sitting alone in a car last week and then went erratic and out of tune at Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport on Monday.

Now her friends and family look for ways to help the troubled former “it girl.”

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend told The Sun on Wednesday.

“There is talk of setting up some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need,” the person added. “She’s been burning the candle at both ends lately and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Worldwide: In addition, 15 special CARA LOVES KARL stores will be opened in various cities around the world, including in Milan, Los Angeles and Paris

Delevingne made her last troubling appearance in Los Angeles on Monday, appearing confused and nervous before boarding Jay-Z’s private jet.

According to DailyMail.com sources, the cover girl seemed unable to control her body movements at certain points as she was seen on the phone bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very jittery and like she couldn’t stop moving .

Recently, Delevingne spent some time at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert. Sources told DailyMail.com at the time that she did not eat or shower during the event.

Concern: Delevingne seemed erratic and out of tune at Van Nuys Airport on Monday. Sources claim her family is planning an intervention after a string of similar incidents

The source said, “She’d just spent days in the desert, not eating much and looking untidy because she hadn’t had time to scrub herself.”

He continued: ‘Her friends are generally concerned about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was with her at the festival. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

The source continued: ‘Burning Man isn’t full of burger vans like at other festivals. You throw everything you need into a motorhome and you have to live on that while you’re there. Everything works on a switch system.’