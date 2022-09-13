Cara Delevingne surprises fans as she fails to attend the launch of her own capsule collection

The stage was set, the black carpet was rolled out and New York Fashion Week was used as a glamorous backdrop for supermodel Cara Delevingne and the official launch of her brand new capsule collection CARA LOVES KARL – an exciting collaboration with the iconic fashion house of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

But when guests gathered in New York’s financial district and Pine Street restaurant Saga, no doubt chosen as the location for the Delevingne launch for its breathtaking 63rd-floor view, the chief designer seemed curiously absent.

The British model, 30, who recently touted Lagerfeld as one of the major influences on her career, was nowhere in sight as the sustainable collection of inclusive clothing and accessories was celebrated by a guest list of stars of fashion, film and music.

AWOL: Cara Delevingne, seen here in a new campaign for her latest capsule collection, was curiously absent from Monday night’s official launch in New York City

Delevingne’s absence from her own event was made all the more curious by her blatant social media presence, where she paid tribute to the legendary designer Monday night as guests poured into the New York venue.

Reposting the collection’s promotional video, she wrote: “Happy birthday @karllagerfeld. What an honor that the #CaraLovesKarl collection is now available! I’m so proud of it.’

Lagerfeld, who died of complications from pancreatic cancer at the age of 85 in 2019, would have celebrated his birthday on September 10, two days before the official launch.

Joining: Guests including models Candice Swanepoel (L) and Lara Stone (R) gathered Monday at New York’s Financial District and Pine Street restaurant Saga

Concerns: The model’s fans have expressed concerns for the star after she smoked a pipe of sorts while sitting alone in a car last week and then appeared erratic and out of tune at Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport (pictured)

She said: ‘I am so proud of the collection that I have created with Karl Lagerfeld’s incredibly talented team.

“Karl was, and still is, an extremely important influence in my life and I am honored to have created this collection under his name.

“I believe Karl would have been very proud of the sustainable, genderless direction we’ve taken, and I can imagine he would have even worn some of the pieces himself. I can’t wait to see people wear all the different pieces we’ve made.”

Online: Delevingne’s absence from her own event was made all the more curious by her blatant social media presence, where she paid tribute to legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld

Striking: Delevingne’s airbrushed look in her new campaign is a far cry from her recent shabby appearances in California

Delevingne also starred in a 3D campaign in which she and Lagerfeld interact as avatars in a digital playground, while 15 dedicated CARA LOVES KARL stores are opening in various cities around the world, including in Milan, Los Angeles and Paris.

The model’s fans have expressed concern for the star after she was seen smoking some pipe last week while sitting alone in a car and looking erratic and strange at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Monday.

Now her friends and family look for ways to help the troubled former “it girl.”

Bizarre: Just over two weeks ago, she was seen swallowing a clear liquid from a dropper while sitting in her parked car

Exhausted: Worse was getting to the Van Nuys airport, where she seemed completely out of order when she tried to board a Jay-Z private jet

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend told The Sun on Wednesday.

“There is talk of setting up some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need,” the person added. “She’s been burning the candle at both ends lately and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

Delevingne made her last troubling appearance in Los Angeles last Monday, appearing confused and nervous before boarding Jay-Z’s private jet.

In attendance: Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev with Pier Paolo Righi at the Lagerfeld launch in New York City on Monday night

Close: Delevingne with her supportive model sister Poppy. It’s clear her family is now planning an intervention to help the troubled star

According to DailyMail.com sources, the cover girl appeared unable to control her body movements at certain points as she was seen on the phone bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very nervous and as if she couldn’t stop moving .

Recently, Delevingne spent some time at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock desert. Sources told DailyMail.com at the time that she did not eat or shower during the event.

The source said, “She’d just spent days in the desert, not eating much and she looked untidy because she hadn’t had time to scrub herself.”

He continued: ‘Her friends are generally concerned about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was with her at the festival. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

The source continued: ‘Burning Man isn’t full of burger vans like at other festivals. You throw everything you need into a motorhome and you have to live on that while you’re there. Everything works on a switch system.’