Cara Delevingne rubs her hands nonstop as she flashes bruised legs

Cara Delevingne behaved unusually during a talk show appearance in New York City on Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old fashion model and Only Murders In The Building actress continued to rub and twist her hands as she spoke Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. The catwalk expert also had badly bruised legs as she wore a short cream-colored high-heeled outfit.

This comes days after she acted erratically changing outside a car after stopping at fast food chains Subway and Jack In The Box in Los Angeles, raising concerns.

The star quickly rubbed her hands during her sit down with Live With Kelly And Ryan. And she bent one of her hands back.

At one point, the siren looked at her own hands when she realized she was moving them too much and then suddenly stopped.

She looked chic in a cream outfit that consisted of a crop top, a high-waisted mini skirt and a jacket with pockets. She noted that the designer was Max Mara.

Vogue’s favorite has added off-white strappy heels.

Her blond hair was pulled back and her makeup was beautifully done with caramel tones.

The star looked healthy and happy, but the constant movement of her hands was distracting. And when she wasn’t rubbing her hands, she clenched her fists.

The legs have spurs: her bare legs seemed to have small bruises all over. She sat opposite show co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest

During the show, she spoke quickly to Kelly and Ryan who were sitting six feet away to stay safe during COVID-19 and facing her in the studio.

She said she got a new tattoo for her 30th birthday, which falls on August 12.

And the ink will be a nod to a 90s singer, 48-year-old Alanis Morissette, who had a huge success with her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

“I love Alanis’s work, I’m totally obsessed, I saw her again in London recently and I got her to write ‘ironically’ in her handwriting, so I’m going to get that tattooed,” the cover girl said.

Cara explained that Alanis herself will not be writing “ironically” on her skin, but the artist will copy what Alanis wrote for Cara.

When she left the talk show, she seemed in a good mood.

She was wearing a long beige coat that looked like a robe made of chenille as she left the NYC studio. The star kicked off the heels, opting instead for comfy black socks worn with slides.

She also wore thin beige sunglasses as she smiled at the onlookers.

This comes amid growing concerns about the top model from England.

Delevingne’s quirky, eccentric antics were on full display this weekend as the supermodel stepped into her Los Angeles neighborhood.

The British-born actress, runway model and influencer, 29, was shopping alone around town on Sunday afternoon, when she looked worse for wear and behaved strangely – making strange, silly faces in public.

Cara, who lives in Studio City, was caught parking her car in a parking lot in the San Fernando Valley, where she spent hours doing classified business.

The junk food-loving fashion model then went for lunch at Subway before stopping at a second fast food restaurant, Jack in the Box.

And she was seen taking cigarette breaks and even bizarrely changing her clothes.

In exclusive video obtained by DailyMail.com, a highly animated Cara can be seen in the parking lot.

She rummaged through her belongings in her cream Audi Rs6 Avant, moved bags and belongings in the vehicle and at one point lost one of her shoes.

After getting a bag of loose leaf tobacco from the back seat, she took a moment to roll a cigarette before getting back in the car to look for more stuff.

Known for her eccentric style and attitude when she’s not posing on the catwalk or red carpet, Cara was dressed in a white tank top, gym shorts and sneakers.

In May, the film and TV star, who appears in the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with girlfriend and fellow actress Selena Gomez, made headlines and was mocked online for her bizarre behavior at the Billboard Music Awards. in Las Vegas in 2022.

Videos of the model went viral after she was caught apparently harassing Megan Thee Stallion and fussing over her dress train as the rapper posed for photos on the red carpet.