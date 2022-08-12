Cara Delevingne joins A-list friends on a hunting trip in Spain to celebrate her 30th birthday

Cara Delevingne ushered in her 30th birthday in style on Friday when she joined a plethora of A-list friends on a luxury yacht trip to Formentera, Spain.

The model certainly let her hair down as she slipped into a deep blue swimsuit and slipped into what looked like a bowl of frosting during the fun parties at sea.

Cara was in good company as one of her celebrity friends on the trip as Sienna Miller, 40, looked stunning in a tan bikini, while Margot Robbie, 32, was seen cooling off during a refreshing swim in the Mediterranean.

The birthday girl seemed to be having the best time as she spread frosting over her lips and playfully tried to rub it on her boyfriend.

Cara showed off her model figure in the swimwear, which she paired with small jeans with black patches on the back.

The beauty swept up her blonde locks in a shabby ponytail held up with a pink scrunchie, while accessorizing with a silver necklace and black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Sienna showed her great figure in a skimpy two-piece chocolate piece, which she decorated with tortoiseshell and gold earrings.

Not only did the actress show off her figure, but also showcased her impressive diving skills when she was spotted in the water.

Last month, Cara revealed the importance of representation in her industry after appearing on the cover of British Vogue.

Speaking to the publication about the importance of representation to her in the industry, she explained, “People need to see people like her.”

“It’s also important that in our industry, the entertainment industry, we’re meant to be at the forefront of what’s happening in the world, what people are and what we should be doing, what’s leading.”

“And to be a leader, we have to represent all kinds of different people. Growing up, I didn’t see many people like me. So I’m just really grateful to be one of those representatives.”

When asked about her “coming out story,” she continued, “It’s hard to call it a coming out story because I never really came out.”

Having a ball: Sienna looked cheerful as she mingled with friends on the ship

“It was more like I just decided to put my cards on the table and say look, I’m in love, I’m in love with who I’m in love with. It didn’t feel like, you know, I made a conscious choice to be out.’

“It just meant I was done being in the closet. I was done being ashamed of who I loved and who I was. So for me it was more just being, love is love, and we should be able to love whoever we want.’

It comes after last week, Cara appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan in New York City, where she said she got a new tattoo for her 30th birthday, which falls on August 12.

And the ink will be a nod to a 90s singer, 48-year-old Alanis Morissette, who had a huge success with her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill.

“I love Alanis’s work, I’m totally obsessed, I saw her again in London recently and I got her to write ‘ironically’ in her handwriting, so I’m going to get that tattooed,” the cover girl said.

After the appearance, Cara shared a photo of her legs showing signs of psoriasis plaques, which appear as raised red patches, with previously talked about her battle with the skin condition, which causes scaly patches of skin that form scales.

People with psoriasis have an increased production of skin cells and the condition can start at any age, but usually develops in adults between the ages of 20 and 30 and between the ages of 50 and 60. It affects men and women equally.

At the peak of her fashion career, Cara ran no fewer than 53 runway shows per Fashion Week, leaving her stuck in a cycle of depression.

The grueling schedule led her to develop the painful skin condition, which had to be laboriously covered with thick makeup.

“People put on gloves and wouldn’t touch me because they thought it was leprosy or something,” she recalls in 2015.

She told The Times: ‘It was not a good time, I was fighting and fleeing for months. Just constantly on edge. It’s also a mental issue, because if you hate yourself and your body and the way you look, it just gets worse and worse.”