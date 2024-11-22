Cara Delevingne is ultra chic in pinstripe suit with Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren at L’Oreal Paris event

Cara Delevingne was joined by fellow A-list style icons Elle Fanning and Helen Mirren at the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth celebration on Thursday night.

The 19th annual soirée, which honors “women who improve their communities through service,” was held at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The beauty company selected 10 nonprofit leaders who will each receive $25,000 for their charities along with ‘mentorship’ through the L’Oréal Paris network, according to the website.

Delevingne, Fanning and Mirren, all L’Oréal Paris ambassadors, seemed delighted to celebrate the 2024 honorees.

Delevingne looked ultra chic as she posed on the red carpet in a dark gray pinstripe suit.

The model, 32, wore her jacket over a white button-down shirt with just one side tucked into the waistband of her flared pants.

She stood on high-heeled sandals, adding several inches to her already statuesque figure.

The Suicide Squad star, who became part of the L’Oréal Paris ambassador family last September, sported a full face of makeup including a brown smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

Delevingne’s wavy blonde hair was swept to the side, creating a voluminous look.

For the occasion in Los Angeles, Fanning radiated elegance in an elegant navy blue halter-neck dress.

The sexy dress showed off her bare back and slim arms as she worked her angles for photographers.

The Maleficent star, 26, wore her short blonde hair in a new ‘do that framed her heart-shaped face.

As for makeup, Fanning, who became a L’Oréal Paris ambassador in 2017, sported bold eyeliner and a radiant complexion with baby pink blush.

Mirren stunned in a bright purple beaded dress with a demure neckline and sheer mesh skirt.

For the occasion in Los Angeles, Elle Fanning exuded elegance in an elegant navy blue halter dress.

The sexy dress showed off her bare back and slim arms as she worked her angles for photographers.

The Maleficent star, 26, wore her short blonde hair in a new ‘do that framed her heart-shaped face.

As for makeup, Fanning sported intense winged eyeliner and a radiant complexion with baby pink blush.

Delevingne, Fanning and Mirren reunited with fellow L’Oréal Paris ambassadors Andie MacDowell and Aja Naomi King

They are known as the brand’s ‘Dream Team’.

The Oscar winner, 79, carried a lilac satin bag and kept her silver locks away from her face with a thin headband.

A pair of purple jeweled earrings almost grazed the tops of the shoulders of Mirren, who has been a L’Oréal Paris since 2014, as she posed on the red carpet.

Delevingne, Fanning and Mirren met with their fellow L’Oréal Paris ambassadors, known as the brand’s ‘Dream Team’, Andie MacDowell and Aja Naomi King.

MacDowell looked phenomenal modeling a beige couture coat dress that showed off her killer legs.

The eye-catching dress also had a modest train and batwing sleeves which she showed off for the cameras.

The Groundhog Day star, 66, wore her curly gray hair in a sleek low ponytail that fell down her back.

She carried a beige leather clutch and accessorized it with chunky gold earrings.