Cara Delevingne cuts a low profile in a checked suit as she lands for Paris Fashion Week

Cara Delevingne kept a low profile on Monday as she arrived at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport for the city’s fashion week.

The 30-year-old model went incognito while wearing a marble face covering and donning a checked suit for the look.

But the arrival comes after a series of erratic behavior, including a recent incident at Van Nuys Airport – where she appeared confused as she prepared to board the puma private jet owned by Jay-Z.

The incidents have reportedly raised concerns for her personal well-being – with claims circulating that her family will stage an intervention.

Arriving in the city of fashion, Cara wore tailored trousers with different navy blue, red and white plaid designs on each leg.

She paired the statement pants with a matching blazer of the same design and topped it off with a plain white long-sleeved t-shirt.

The London native completed the look with a pair of black lace-up shoes — headphones wrapped around her neck for on the go.

And the star was almost unrecognizable in the photos, wearing aviator sunglasses and the marble Covid-19 mask.

She made her way through the airport, keeping her head down and her eyes fixed on her cell phone.

Cara arrived in the French capital for the first day of fashion week, where style icons like Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid took to the Burberry catwalk.

The appearance comes after the model’s blunder during New York Fashion Week, where she was not present at the official launch of her brand new capsule collection CARA LOVES KARL – an exciting collaboration with the iconic fashion house of the late Karl Lagerfeld.

When guests gathered earlier this month in New York’s financial district and at the Saga restaurant on Pine Street, no doubt chosen for its breathtaking 63rd-floor view, the brand’s chief designer seemed curiously absent.

The model’s fans have expressed concern for the star after she was seen smoking a pipe of sorts while sitting alone in a car earlier this month before falling erratic and out of tune at a Los Angeles airport.

Now her friends and family are looking for ways to help the troubled former ‘it girl’.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend told The sun.

“There is talk of setting up some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she may need,” the person added. “She’s been burning the candle at both ends lately and it’s clearly taking its toll.”

About the performance at the airport in early September, sources said: DailyMail.com that the cover girl couldn’t control her body movements at certain points, such as she was seen on the phone bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very jittery and like she couldn’t stop moving.

Before that, she spent some time at the Burning Man festival – sources told DailyMail.com at the time that she didn’t eat or shower during the event.

The source said, “She’d just spent days in the desert, not eating much and looking untidy because she hadn’t had time to scrub herself.”

He continued: ‘Her friends are generally concerned about her after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was with her at the festival. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

The source continued: ‘Burning Man isn’t full of burger vans like at other festivals. You throw everything you need into a motorhome and you have to live on that while you’re there. Everything works on a switch system.’