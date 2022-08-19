Cara Delevingne clutches her chest while displaying bruised legs while in Ibiza with Sienna Miller

They have been on holiday on The While Isle with friends Lady Mary Charteris and Josephine de La Baume.

And on Thursday, Cara Delevingne, 30, clutched her chest as she showed off badly bruised legs in denim hot pants as she and stylishly dressed Sienna Miller, 40, enjoyed a beach day in Ibiza.

The British model risked a wardrobe malfunction in a skimpy black cross-front bikini as she sauntered across the sand in tiny jeans.

Careful, Cara! On Thursday, Cara Delevingne, 30, grabbed her chest as she showed off badly bruised legs in denim hot pants during a beach day in Ibiza

Over her black swimsuit, Cara wore one with a red and white tee with a vintage snap from rocker Keith Richards on the front.

But it was the disturbingly bruised legs of the Only Murderers In The Building star that stood out the most.

Meanwhile, Sienna looked quintessentially chic in a boho ensemble consisting of a tiered white mini skirt and a sunflower crochet top.

The Layer Cake actress sauntered across the sand in black, toenailed sandals and adorned with gold statement earrings, while a hint of red lipstick completed her look.

Ouch! The British model’s slender pins were bruised (left). She was joined on the beach day by a stylishly dressed Sienna Miller, 40 (right)

Fun with friends: The famous couple was joined by a large number of friends for the outing

Risky: British model risked a wardrobe malfunction in a skimpy black cross-front bikini as she sauntered across the sand in tiny jeans

Fashionista: Meanwhile, Sienna looked quintessentially chic in a boho ensemble consisting of a tiered white mini skirt and a sunflower crochet top

Sienna and Cara were in good company, with socialite Lady Mary Charteris, 35, also on their Ibiza trip.

The pink-haired beauty caught the eye in a very daringly cropped black bikini top, which she wore with feather-trimmed pants.

Mary also added a cardigan and slip-on mules, completing her look with a generous amount of chunky gold jewelry.

Sizzling: Lady Mary Charteris, 35, turned heads in a very bold cropped black bikini top, which she wore with feathered trousers

Edgy: Over her black swimsuit, Cara wore one with a red and white T-shirt with a vintage snap of rocker Keith Richards on the front

Boho babe: The Layer Cake actress sauntered across the sand in black toenailed sandals and adorned with gold statement earrings, while a touch of red lipstick completed her look

Group gathering: the stars were joined by countless friends for their beach day

Last month, Cara revealed the importance of representation in her industry after appearing on the cover of British Vogue.

Speaking to the publication about the importance of representation to her in the industry, she explained, “People need to see people like her.”

“It’s also important that in our industry, the entertainment industry, we’re meant to be at the forefront of what’s happening in the world, what people are and what we should be doing, what’s leading.”

“And to be a leader, we have to represent all kinds of different people. Growing up, I didn’t see many people like me. So I’m just really grateful to be one of those representatives.”

Sublime: Sienna nailed her boho look in quintessential chic style

Smoking break: Cara puffed a cigarette after arriving at the beach

Trekking along: The model held onto her white sneakers while walking in black socks

When asked about her “coming out story,” she continued, “It’s hard to call it a coming out story because I never really came out.”

“It was more that I just decided to lay my cards on the table and say look, I’m in love, I’m in love with who I’m in love with. It didn’t feel like, you know, I made a conscious choice to be out.’

“It just meant I was done being in the closet. I was done being ashamed of who I loved and who I was. So for me it was more just being, love is love, and we should be able to love whoever we want.’