Cara Delevingne appears disheveled and very jittery with her LEGS sticking out of her SUV window 

One time IT girl Cara Delevingne sparked new fears for her health as she appeared disheveled as she arrived at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

These new photos come a week after Delevingne, 30, was pictured with sunken eyes and dark rings around her eyes while sucking on a smoking pipe of some kind while sitting alone in a car.

According to DailyMail.com sources, the cover girl appeared unable to control her body movements at certain points as she was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping her phone and walking around looking very jittery and as if she was unable to stop moving.

Delevingne arrived at the airport alongside her assistant around noon local time. She was wearing a Britney Spears t-shirt, black joggers with green, yellow and red strips, yellow socks and no shoes.

The Only Murders in the Building star dangled her feet out of the vehicle prior to her arrival at the airport. The source says that Delevingne was two hours late for the flight.

Her assistant clutched Delevingne’s dog and straw hat that carried the words ‘Hungover’ in bright pink across it as the two walked towards Jay-Z’s Puma private jet.

Delevingne’s bags were loaded on to the plane as she boarded with her dog, Alfie. Two men wearing striped shirts were also on board and left at the same time as the Suicide Squad star.

Our source says that Delevingne was on the plane for around 45 minutes before she disembarked. It’s not clear if the London-native was asked to leave the plane or not.

A member of the model’s party spoke with staff at the airport. Eventually, Delevingne’s bags were removed from the plane and put back in the SUV that she arrived in. She then left the airport in a similar manner to how she arrived.

Recently, Delevingne was known to spend some time at the Burning Man festival. Sources told DailyMail.com at that time that she didn’t eat or shower while at the event.

The source said: ‘She had just spent days in the desert, not eating all that much and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to scrub up yet.’

He went on: ‘Her friends are worried about her generally after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was at the festival with her. She wasn’t alone and she has her back.’

The source continued: ‘Burning Man isn’t lined with burger vans like other festivals. You chuck everything you need in an RV and that’s what you have to live on while you’re there. Everything works on a swapping system.’

Just a few weeks before these photos emerged, the model celebrated her 30th birthday in a hedonistic whirl with friends including and on a yacht, Cara’s life now looks rather less than glossy. Her tanned limbs are sprinkled with bruises, and the psoriasis she suffers from at times of stress has flared up again.

A friend who saw her in Ibiza observes: ‘She was more messy out there than she had been in a while but says she is OK, fine about turning 30 and having a great time.

‘She will think that the pictures are funny — she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with the way she is living her life and says she is absolutely fine.’

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show in July to plug her role in the Hulu hit Only Murders In The Building, she tried to do a magic trick and was visibly trembling as she held up a playing card.

‘Can you see how much my hand is shaking?’ she asked. ‘Yes, is that part of the trick?’ U.S. host Fallon responded.

A subsequent interview on another U.S. show, Live With Kelly And Ryan, saw her gabbling answers and rubbing her hands together with such force that the noise was picked up by microphones.

And at the Met Gala in May she drew attention for all the wrong reasons, appearing in an unflattering red suit which she opened to reveal her naked torso painted gold. ‘The nipple needs to be free,’ she declared.

Cara does have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which may account for the apparently jittery behaviour, but there are fears that she is heading for a fall.

Nobody needs reminding that her mother Pandora struggled with addiction when Cara was a girl.

‘My sisters did their best to be there for me but it was something I had to go through myself to truly know who I was. I’m still on that journey and will continue to be for the rest of my life.’

She’s apparently been single since splitting from actress Ashley Benson in 2020, and I’m told that there may be feelings that she’s being left behind by friends and former lovers.

Singer Rita Ora, who was so close to Cara that they called each other ‘wifey’, married director Taika Waititi this summer.

The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy — who stayed with Cara in LA for a period last year — has also just got married. Anya called Cara ‘baby munchkin’ on social media, stating: ‘You are everything’, and they were seen holding hands at fashion shows.

A flirtatious friendship with co-star Selena Gomez appears to have faded, too, after the two of them got matching rose tattoos and were seen kissing while watching basketball last year.

In January, Cara was reportedly spotted canoodling with old pal Sienna Miller in a bar.

Miller is currently dating model Oli Green.

All of which meant that on her yacht in Formentera, Spain, the birthday girl was surrounded by coupled-up friends.

They had a great time, though. Cara and her pals, including older sister Poppy and model Adwoa Aboah, spent time at a rented villa in Ibiza, too, where Cara threw a party.

The house was decorated with giant imitation mushrooms, apparently in reference to the practice of micro-dosing with mushroom-derived hallucinogens.

Meanwhile, Cara has talked about trying to ‘manifest’ a baby by buying baby clothes and shoes.

Her sense of loneliness has only been heightened by her living arrangements.

She has recently sold the party pad in LA which she owned for four years with Poppy.

The two of them decked it out eccentrically, with a copper toilet, vintage bar, Playboy pinball machine, stripper pole and an 11ft bed.

An escape came via Sarah Doukas of Storm modelling agency — her daughter and Cara were best friends and she suggested Cara, a boarder at Bedales, try out in front of the camera.

Although she actually wanted to become an actress or rock drummer, she was almost instantly sensationally successful.

In 2012 and 2013, Cara became fashion’s new It girl. Aged 20, with her distinctive bushy brows and quirky personality, she was a stand-out star.

In all, she has been on the cover of Vogue 15 times. Along with numerous editorial shoots, she has also undertaken more lucrative commercial work for big- name brands.

She is currently an ambassador for Dior and Puma, and has apparently earned more than £50 million from modelling.

But she said: ‘A few years in, I realised modelling wasn’t good for me physically or emotionally and I’d have to try different things.’

Later she added: ‘Money is not everything. You get to the point where you are like, ‘Oh, I’ve made money, but I’m so deeply unhappy and alone.’ ‘

In another interview she said: ‘Modelling isn’t fulfilling. It’s not! Especially when, a lot of the time, you don’t get your voice heard. I always wanted to be an actor. That was always something I knew since I was a kid.’

Her acting career has been successful — she’s been in the hit series Carnival Row and has plans to shoot some films next year.

A friend says that she thinks moving out of the house has left Cara feeling ‘untethered’.

She remains very close to Poppy, who has also been a model, but both of them are trying to make it as actresses, and they apparently felt it would be easier to have a little distance between them.

She has many friends, of course. Among the most loyal is Georgia May Jagger, the model daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall.

The two of them became close when they were young, and lived together for a time in London when Cara’s career was taking off.

It’s said that Georgia and her family became very concerned for Cara at this time — when Cara was famously pictured dropping what looked like a wrap of cocaine on her doorstep — and arranged for her to spend a month at the Jagger home in Mustique, to recuperate and recharge her batteries.

Might she be in need of another such break?

From the outside you would have to say yes, but apparently Cara’s family are not overly worried about her.

Her godmother Joan Collins observes that she is ‘a very free girl’.