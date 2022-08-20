Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals 

<!–

Electric door mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale to thieves that a car has been unlocked, police and the AA have warned.

In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with folding mirrors left open as a sign that a car has been unlocked.

Kevin Floyd, a criminologist at Huddersfield University and former Superintendent of Police, said most of the thefts were the result of “lazy” drivers. De Telegraaf reports.

He said, “In modern cars, open door mirrors are like an open door in the thief’s mind. It’s that simple. It’s a green flag.

“They don’t want to try the doors because they’re so sensitive they set off an alarm, but having the mirrors open is a confirmation that the car is unlocked and there’s no alarm going off.

“Then they can sit there, pretend they own it and take as long as they want to look around and either steal things or steal the car. It’s an open invitation.’

Mr Floyd added that another major mistake was leaving valuables in cars, and that many items – such as house keys or papers containing financial information – could be used to commit more crimes.

Mr Floyd, who spent more than 30 years in the police force – half as a traffic cop – and interrogated thousands of criminals, said many thefts were linked to drug addiction.

But he added that there was often an “honor among thieves” about who they would attack.

For example, many eschewed cars with child seats in the back, while others shun older property.

Jenny Sims, the National Police Chiefs’ Council leader on motor crime, told The Telegraph that figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that vehicle thefts had increased by 22 percent in the past year from about 90,000 to nearly 110,000.

“Locking your vehicle, even when refueling or parked in your driveway, greatly reduces the chances of it being attacked by an opportunistic thief. Even if you’ve locked your car, make sure you haven’t left any windows or the sunroof open,” she said.

“Vehicles today are generally harder to steal than ever, unless the thief has access to your key or remote to clone them. Keep your keys safe, out of sight when you’re at home and away from your front door.’