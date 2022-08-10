Car swallowed by sinkhole in Newark as water pipe burst leaves town without running water

A massive water main breach wreaked havoc in several New Jersey towns, leaving tens of thousands of residents — and a local trauma hospital — without running water, causing at least one car-swallowing sinkhole.

Water gushed for hours from the 72-inch, 140-year-old pipe that broke around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Branch Brook Park on the border of Newark and neighboring Belleville.

At one point in the day, a sinkhole opened, swallowing an entire vehicle. Only a tire could stick out of the water. The driver said: NBC that she saw water bubbling up in front of her in the street and quickly escaped from her car. She was not injured.

The water emergency forced the city of Newark to cancel summer school and prompted some area hospitals to divert patients as local residents and businesses were urged to conserve water.

As a precaution for residents of Newark and Belleville, the water boiling recommendations are in effect until further notice. The situation will be re-evaluated on Wednesday morning.

Complimentary bottles of mineral water were handed out in Belleville late Tuesday night with a limit of one crate per family and proof of residence in Belleville

About 100,000 people were affected in Newark alone, according to Kareem Adeem, director of the Newark Department of Water and Sewer Utilities.

“Most of the infrastructure in the Northeast includes Newark. Newark is the nation’s third-oldest major city and may have infrastructure dating back to before Abe Lincoln was president,” Adeem said.

Newark, along with the nearby city ​​of Belleville, were without water, or were restricted, on Tuesday, officials said, and the advice to boil water is in effect for both communities.

A video posted to Facebook by Belleville Mayor Michael Melham shows water flowing from the water mains as a sinkhole swallows a vehicle.

Anthony Iacono, the Belleville township manager, told Gothamist, “It literally absorbed the entire vehicle.”

Several hospitals in the region were forced to divert patients and officials suggested residents not come to the hospital for non-emergency issues.

University Hospital, Newark’s largest hospital and the only Level 1 Trauma Center in the region, implemented emergency water conservation and activated the Emergency Command Center. Visitors were restricted and all elective procedures were cancelled.

“Until normal water activities resume, the community should not come to the hospital for non-emergency issues,” hospital officials said. “University Hospital is always there to serve the health care needs of the community, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during this temporary water emergency.”

In Belleville, bottled water with a limit of one box per family and proof of residence in Belleville was distributed until late Tuesday evening until late evening.

Newark city workers handed out more than 7,000 cases to residents, even going door to door in the stifling heat, CBS News reported.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham posts videos of vehicles queuing to receive cases of water after a water main burst with the caption: Our DPW intensifies, as always during a crisis!

Newark officials reported that there appear to have been two breaks, the first at Branch Brook Park on Mill Street and a secondary break on Joralemon Street, both in Belleville, according to NBC4.

Utility officials identified six problematic valves, and they were all closed by early afternoon, the outlet reported.

The water main burst came amid the most recent heat wave that had already led to a code red declaration from Newark – which had opened emergency shelters to provide residents with overnight shelter.