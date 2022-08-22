Car subsidies deliver electric shock to US-EU trade relations

Hello and welcome to Trade Secrets. This week’s newsletter comes from a sweltering Brussels. Alan will be back for the next edition on September 5.

The dispute between the US and the EU over subsidies for electric vehicles tells you a lot about how they view climate change. For Brussels, it is an existential danger to the planet that requires global action with some short-term economic pain to prevent worse in the longer term.

For the Biden administration, it is an existential threat that presents an opportunity to favor domestic industries and erect trade barriers against China. Climate policy as industrial policy, so to speak.

“Folks, when I think about climate change. . . i think jobsUS President Joe Biden said last month. Given the threat of Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024, he rarely thinks of anything else.

“We must surpass China and the world and make it” [low carbon] technologies here in the United States – they don’t have to import them.”

Its Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress on Aug. 12, would limit the $7,500 shutdown consumers get for buying an electric vehicle to those assembled in North America.

Canada and Mexico were originally excluded, but the nature of the supply chains built under the North American Free Trade Agreement (now renegotiated as USCMCA) and Ottawa’s complaints changed policy.

It also links the subsidy to automotive batteries whose essential minerals are produced or recycled in the US or countries with which the US has a preferential trade agreement. By 2026, the required level will be 80 percent.

EU grievances did not have the same effect as Canadian ones, despite Biden’s clear goal to restore relations eroded by Trump’s “America First” policy.

Brussels has called on Washington to “remove these discriminatory elements from the bill” because they “appear to violate WTO rules” by discriminating between foreign and domestic manufacturers. It points out that its own subsidy schemes are available for vehicles made everywhere.

The US may have learned lessons from this approach. From the late 1990s, the German government paid feed-in tariffs to renewable energy producers – paid for by consumers – in a green impulse that ultimately energy turnthe “energy transition”.

Energy expert Daniel Yergin noted in his book: The new map: “While the solar market created by the energy turn may have been to Germany, the panels could come from anywhere.”

“Over time, most of them would come from the new solar juggernaut that would emerge in China and eventually wipe out German manufacturers.”

Chinese national and local governments provided cheap land, cheap loans and other subsidies to boost a photovoltaic panel industry. Between 2010-18, capacity has increased fivefold, flooding the market and even threatening the survival of China’s industry. Beijing’s response was to install solar energy at home. In 2017, it accounted for half of global demand.

Trade purists would defend the German approach as the best way to keep costs down. But the rise of populism has led many governments to prioritize domestic industrial jobs over lower prices. They also fear over-reliance on certain countries that could impose controls for political reasons – as Russia has done by closing the gas taps to the EU.

As a recent article from the Peterson Institute found in the US: “These risks become apparent when comparing the supply chains of carbon-based energy and clean energy.

“For oil and gas, the United States dominates the supply chain (upstream, refining and consumption). In contrast, the United States is only a minor player in clean technology supply chains, with China being the dominant player.”

Within the EU, France shares the view of the US. But many liberal, free-trading members like to prioritize imports. Thierry Breton, France’s EU Commissioner, wants the billions to be spent on the green transition to boost industries. He notes that the EU imports 98 percent of the rare earths used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and rockets from China and relies on a few countries for lithium, copper and other vital green resources.

He told Trade Secrets that he would launch a plan later this year to incorporate mining, processing and recycling of minerals domestically.

“There is no point in extracting all these raw materials in Europe or through strategic partnerships if they are then sent to the other side of the world for processing. And then sold back to us in finished products.”

In general, trade relations between the EU and the US have heated up under Biden. The long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing was put to rest. A deal was struck on a global minimum tax, forcing European governments to drop their digital taxes on US tech groups. And the US suspended Section 232 tariffs on aluminum and steel from the EU. The two sides also established a Trade and Technology Council to discuss regulatory alignment.

Next year may be more difficult. Washington lifted steel tariffs until the end of 2023 pending a deal on a mechanism to impose tariffs on Chinese steel, which is more carbon-intensive. But the negotiators have yet to find a way to make it WTO compliant.

The EV tax credit completely sidelined the TTC. It was not mentioned to EU officials at the May meeting. The next meeting has not yet been scheduled.

Brussels also sees China as a necessary ally in the fight against climate change, and is reluctant to join the US efforts to frame everything as part of its rivalry with Beijing.

Adam Hodge, spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative, said: “The [Inflation Reduction] bill provides strong incentives to reduce our reliance on China for the critical materials that will power this important industry, and we look forward to working with allies and partners to achieve our climate goals, strengthen and diversify our supply chains and improve our shared concerns with China’s non-market policies and practices.”

Jonathan Branton, a grants expert at law firm DWF, said the bill was a “prima facie violation” of WTO agreements on local content. Few in Brussels, however, seek a direct confrontation with Washington.

Other countries can bring cases (including China, though it may not want to open its own can of subsidy worms), but they are more likely to use diplomatic lobbying as the first step, he said.

Indeed, there could be a backlash from the US auto industry itself. Only about 20 models qualify for the tax benefit — here is a list — and probably none will meet the battery requirements that come into effect from 2024.

The EU car manufacturer lobby group ACEA points out that it is unrealistic to expect a car manufacturer to build a localized battery supply chain within a year. US policy may be based on wishful thinking, leading to a softening of approach when reality bites.

Are fertilizer prices past their peak? Six months after the Russian war in Ukraine, the disruption in the supply of raw materials is still weighing on farmers around the world. Growers have reduced their fertilizer use to ease some of the pain, but the crisis is far from over.

Today’s chart shows how fertilizer prices have risen steadily since mid-2020, reaching record highs after Western sanctions against Moscow curtailed Europe’s supply of natural gas, which accounts for 15 percent of the global supply of crop nutrients.

My colleagues Andres Schipani, Emiko Terazono and Heba Saleh explain the reality of reduced crop production in the world's poorest continent, Africa, which is already struggling with drought in several regions. As nations face food shortages, the shadow of social unrest looms.

