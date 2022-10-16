Car is seen travelling down Melbourne's Monash Freeway in wrong direction
Wild footage captures an Audi SUV driver speeding down a motorway in the WRONG direction at 100km/h – as lorries desperately try to steer out of the way
- The driver was spotted on the wrong side of the Monash Freeway in Melbourne
- The white car was filmed driving calmly in the wrong direction on the motorway
- Trucks and other cars on the highway were forced to steer around the vehicle
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Shocking footage has emerged of a motorist driving down a busy motorway in the wrong direction.
The white vehicle, believed to be an Audi, was filmed traveling at 100km/h down the Monash Freeway in Melbourne.
The ‘crazy’ incident was shared to Instagram and shows trucks and other vehicles steering around the driver.
Despite being on the other side of the road, the car is seen calmly driving down one lane as several cars passed it, heading in the right direction.
The footage circulated online, with one revealing they watched the chaos unfold.
‘I saw it, damn it,’ they said.
Others pointed out that the driver was ‘at least’ driving at the correct speed for the motorway.
A Victorian said drivers going the wrong way on motorways happened ‘all the time’ in their home town of Rushworth, about two hours north of Melbourne.
The white vehicle, which appeared to be an Audi, was caught driving at 100km/h down the Monash Freeway in Melbourne on the wrong side of the road