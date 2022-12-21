Car hoon caught doing burnout directly in front of cops in Adelaide

The car in front of the taunting driver revealed itself as an unmarked police car

He was caught spinning his wheels at a popular intersection in northern Adelaide

A city hooligan was apprehended by police after he unknowingly burned out behind an unmarked police car.

Footage shows the gray estate car spinning as the traffic lights at an intersection in Parafield, north Adelaide, turn green.

As the car begins to dart forward, the vehicle in front, an unmarked police car, moves to the side and turns on its lights.

A driver’s car has been impounded for 28 days after he was caught burnt out by an unmarked police car in front of him (above)

“Aw, get f*****,” the person recording the video said.

The clip ends before the cop gets out of the car to confront the driver.

It is clear that he was fined for misuse of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.

South Australian Police confirmed that the car had been seized from the driver and has been impounded for 28 days.

Drivers in SA can face fines of up to $1,250, license disqualification, and even jail time for various “defamation” crimes.