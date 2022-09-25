Car driven at 100 mph shatters outdoor NYC restaurant space before driver limps away

The CRV’s front wheels were on top of the Nissan’s dashboard, as it looked busier between two cars

A four-by-four bulldozer made its way to an outdoor eatery in New York City on Saturday night and crashed behind several cars parked on a Manhattan street because the driver was nowhere to be seen.

A red Nissan Murano was found parked under an elevated and overturned Honda CRV on 111th Street between Second and Third Avenues around 10:15 p.m. after crashing into two vehicles.

The Honda CRV’s heels were against the Nissan’s dashboard window, photos of the incident showed, as the two cars remain crammed over and under each other.

The suspect driving the Nissan has not yet been identified on Sunday afternoon, although that person drove through the dining room of coffee shop Dell’Aria because broken glass was found around the scene of the hit-and-run.

The abandoned Nissan had a total of 23 violations in the Big Apple, including 13 in a school speeding zone, while others involved running a red light, The New York Post reported.

There were no injuries or deaths from the NYPD as an investigation into the cause of the incident remains unclear.

However, witnesses claim they saw the Nissan hit a KIA on Saturday night, as well as a vehicle just steps away from where it is currently parked.

“Then he went ahead and hit us, trying to get by,” Jaffar Mascar, a passenger who was in the KIA at the time of the hit-and-run, told The New York Post.

Mascar, 29, said he was driving on his brother’s birthday when the Nissan hit them. He and Stephon, his brother, follow the red car on foot after their vehicle was damaged.

Shattered glass was found in the area when the red vehicle crashed near Dell’Aria’s coffee shop

“It came down at full speed at probably 80 to 100 miles per hour,” Mascar said. “He almost hit a heavyset woman. He almost hit her because he had a flat tire from hitting us.’

The suspect then hit the Honda CRV after losing control of the car before driving away.

“You could see he was seriously injured. He tried to run away but then came back,” Mascar revealed.

“You could tell once he realized how bad the situation was, he ran one last time. The police never got hold of him.”