Car crash Templestowe Melbourne: Man dead after ute collided with a bus

A ute driver has been tragically killed after a collision with a bus in eastern Melbourne.

The bus driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two passengers on board were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Police rushed to the intersection of King Street and Fernbrook Way in Templestowe, near Ruffey Lake Park, at 12:05 a.m. on Tuesday, where they found the crumbled white Toyota Hilux next to the Route 908 bus that was also extensively damaged.

Rescuers desperately tried to free the man in his thirties from the wreckage and resuscitate him, but unfortunately he died on the spot.

A spokesman for Ambulance Victoria told Daily Mail Australia that the bus driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to Royal Melbourne Hospital in stable condition with lower body injuries.

Two passengers on board suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police have said the Toyota Hilux may have veered to the wrong side of the road, although the circumstances surrounding the crash have yet to be determined.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have yet to be determined, but Acting Sergeant St Clair said the driver may have swerved to the wrong side of the road. the Herald Sun reported.

King St was closed in both directions between Williamsons Rd and Victoria St for hours after the crash as investigators investigated the accident site.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and use Doncaster Rd, George St and Foote St instead.

This fatal accident now brings the total number of deaths on Victoria’s roads this year to 158, after the state recorded 140 at the same time last year.