Car bomb blows up Washington funeral-goers vehicle during service as it rips trees from their roots

Shocking video footage shows a Lexus ablaze at a funeral after being blown up by an attacker who threw a bomb into the car before driving away and firing shots.

The bomb, which exploded on August 23, exploded with such force that several trees in the cemetery in Auburn, Washington, were ripped from their roots.

Eyewitnesses say the bomber was the passenger in a dark-colored sedan, which may have been an Acura.

No one was injured in the explosion at Mountain View Cemetery on Aug. 23, but officers are asking for information about the suspect.

Auburn Police Department says their officers followed the suspicious car, after which the occupants fired shots at them.

The name of the Lexus’ owner has not been released, and police say they remain baffled as to whether the car was intentionally targeted — and why.

Horrible video of the incident: The skeleton of the car is burned from the inside as trees were uprooted during the incident at the Mountain View cemetery on August 23

No one was injured in the explosion at Mountain View Cemetery on Aug. 23, but officers are asking for information about the suspect.

Police say the vehicle is a black Acura RL with no license plates and described the suspect as a tall man in a black ski mask.

In a statement, they said: “On August 23, while a funeral was taking place at Mountain View Cemetery, the passenger of the vehicle pictured placed an explosive device in a participant’s car.

The explosive caused a massive fire that destroyed the victim’s vehicle and surrounding trees. City of Auburn officials followed the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area.

The passenger of the suspect vehicle then fired several shots at the employees following them.

The vehicle was described as a black Acura RL, with no number plates. The suspect was described as a tall man and was wearing an all-black ski mask.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

The police are calling on people who have information about the car or the suspects to come forward