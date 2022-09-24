Captain Davis Love III calls Tiger Woods at the 6th tee while watching the Presidents Cup from home

While Tiger Woods may not be in attendance at the Presidents Cup taking place in Quail Hollow, North Carolina, he is there in spirit and has spoken with many members of the US team by phone.

One of those team members is someone he has played with in many international competitions: Team US captain Davis Love III.

“He’s talked to a lot of people on the team,” Love told reporters Thursday.

‘I stood there on the 6 tee for an hour, a long time, so I called him and we talked for a while. And I said, well, at least you watch TV. Call us if you see anything. He is having a good time”.

It’s been a few months since we’ve seen Woods play — with the last time the 15-time major winner walked a course at a tournament coming to St. Andrews for the Open Championship.

Woods has offered Love and the American team as much help as he can while not being there in person. Love said he has appeared on some Zoom calls and received team stats.

‘He is very involved. He’s very helpful,” Love said. “We send him the analytical stuff we get and he makes his own pairings and sends them to us. I still have copies of the notes he sent me back in 2015 to prepare for 2016. He’s a great — he’s his own analytics team and he gives us a lot of great information.

‘He will be very helpful. He just can’t make it to the Presidents Cup, but the texts and Zoom calls and emails will definitely be flying.’

Love also said he can sense that Woods wants to be there in person — with some assistant captains teasing him about it.

“He obviously misses it. The other night on a Zoom call, Fred [Couples] said, “When you come in?” And Tiger said, “What did you say? I can’t hear you.”

‘I know he wishes he was here. You know, it’s not easy to push carts around and go up and down hills. I understand it. But we include him.’

Max Homa birdied the last two holes in the final match of the day on Friday to deliver the American team to an 8-2 advantage over the international team after two days of the Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Homa and Billy Horschel defeated Canadian tandem Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith 1 up in a four-ball (best ball) match. The match was all square through 16 holes, but Homa rolled in a 13-foot birdie putt on No. 17 to take the lead.

After Pendrith birdied No. 18, Homa responded with an 11-putt to halve the hole — and win the match. So sure of the putt’s fate, he took a step away to begin celebrating moments before it dropped, and his American teammates quickly joined him and Horschel.

“It’s pretty surreal to have 10 of the best golfers I’ve ever seen in my life watching you and you’ve got to help them,” Homa said on the Golf Channel broadcast. ‘It’s a heavy weight, but it’s also really fun. It’s something we live for’.

After sleeping on a 4-1 lead, the Americans won four of the five available points again. The pairings of Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele stayed together and won their matches for the second straight day. The other two matches were drawn, allowing the international team to pick up two half points.

Spieth and Thomas defeated Australians Adam Scott and Cam Davis 2 and 1. Cantlay and Schauffele raced to a 5-up lead through eight holes before winning 3 and 2.

Sam Burns hit an eagle putt on the par-5 seventh that measured a hair cloud of 80 feet to help himself and Scottie Scheffler to a 1-up lead over South Korea’s Sungjae Im and Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz.

But Munoz was the only player to birdie No. 13, and at the par-3 14th I chipped in for birdie to halve the hole. Both Burns and Scheffler hit poor drives on the par-4 17th, and the international duo won by a par for a tie. Neither team could advance at No. 18.

“Sam made some crazy putts here and there,” Munoz said. ‘They gained momentum. They even have a bit of luck on their side. We just had to dig deep, keep pushing and try to get a few holes and ended up with a draw.’

In the second match of the day, Kevin Kisner and Cameron Young were on equal footing with Chile’s Mito Pereira and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

The lopsided scoring opens up the possibility that the Americans can lock up the Presidents Cup before Saturday is over. Eight points are up for grabs – with four foursomes (alternate-shot) matches and four more best-balls – and the American team is just 7 1/2 away from winning.

Munoz said the international team needs a ‘make or break’ mindset on Saturday.

“I feel like tomorrow is the big day,” he said. ‘We have to keep in touch until Sunday and we have a big gap to overcome.’