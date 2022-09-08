Caprice lets her hair down with Jodie Kidd as she enjoys a day at the Cazoo St Leger Festival

Caprice let her hair down on Thursday as she shared cute snaps from her day at the Cazoo St Leger Festival.

The 50-year-old model sported a frothy lip from her drink in one image as she looked backstage at the races in new images.

While the beauty is also seen going up a storm with fellow model Jodie Kidd, 43, at the annual four-day horse racing event in Doncaster.

While Caprice was chilling backstage, the star treated herself to what appeared to be a chocolate milkshake, but got confused when she ended up with a foam-covered upper lip.

The star and her boyfriend found the incident hilarious as they both giggled backstage.

Meanwhile, Caprice was seen having fun with Jodie at the event, with both ladies loving the camera as they posed for glamorous snaps.

Caprice looked sensational as she flashed her pins in a lime green and purple dip-lined dress adorned with lace.

She also modeled a beautiful lilac hat from Camilla Rose and nude heels.

While Jodie stuns in a black and white pied de poule midi dress with a daring split.

In addition, the former Dancing On Ice star shared a glimpse of the couple traveling together on the train to Doncaster.

While Caprice also uploaded a look of her getting ready for the glam event in her hotel room.

It comes after Caprice taunted ‘BS’ models who lie about how they stay thin and persevere: ‘I’ve been on a diet all my life, let’s keep it real!’

In the refreshingly candid chat in a recent podcast episode, the platinum blonde beauty pageant called beauty pageants “a load of b******s” and shared her belief that the world is now a more “vain and superficial” place.

Speaking on podcast The Waffle Shop UnfilteredCaprice looked back on her modeling career and dismissed other models’ claims about how they maintain their lean physique.

She said: “I couldn’t stand it when models said things like ‘I don’t know how to maintain my figure, I still eat hamburgers'”. I’m sorry, but that’s such BS!

“All I saw on photo shoots were other models smoking cigarettes and eating apples. So that’s a bunch of bullshit, don’t believe them when they say that.

“That’s what I saw when I worked every day in the industry for 20 years. For God’s sake, I’ve been on a diet all my life. Let’s keep it real.”

Caprice also revealed how, growing up, she wanted to be governor of California when she was younger, but the appeal of making money from modeling pulled her in that direction.

She said: ‘Beauty contests have opened a lot of doors for me, otherwise I wouldn’t have started modeling. I was scouted at one and was told I could make a lot of money modeling… I said holy smoke, let’s do it.”

“But I actually wanted to be the governor of California when I was growing up. I had those ambitions. But I saw the opportunity to do modeling and I was sold (laughs). I no longer dream of being governor of California.

“As for the beauty pageants I needed, we had to answer those questions to win. But we knew ALL the questions beforehand and it was all a lot of b*****ks to be honest.

“However, that gave me this opportunity. I couldn’t afford to go to Uni. Luckily I won an election and the scout was there, and boom, my modeling career was launched.”