Caprice declares she loves to take the plunge in daring dresses 

Once voted the sexiest woman in the world, lingerie model Caprice Bourret was determined to dress up for the Cazoo St Leger Festival this week.

“I’m dressed over the top and I don’t care,” Caprice told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden during the races in Doncaster. ‘It’s such a beautiful day. I’ve got the caps out and the legs out.’

The California-born entrepreneur, 50, who wore a plunging gown designed by Giacomo Cinque, appeared alongside fellow model Jodie Kidd, in a monochromatic gown.

Caprice boasted: ‘I think I’m the most glamorous person at the races. Let’s celebrate looking good.

“Why do I have to look dowdy and almost dead just because I’m in my fifties?”

In a recent podcast episode, Caprice criticized “BS” models for lying about how thin they stay, insisting, “I’ve been on a diet all my life, let’s keep it real!”

In the refreshingly candid chat, the platinum blonde beauty called beauty pageants “a load of b*****s” and shared her belief that the world is now a more “vain and superficial” place.

Caprice shared photos of her glamorous look on Instagram, gushing that she had “had the most amazing day… literally laughing all day, even though I was shocked when predicting the winner, in fact I was c*** but had the best day.’

Speaking on podcast The Waffle Shop UnfilteredCaprice looked back on her modeling career and dismissed other models’ claims about how they maintain their lean physique.

She said: “I couldn’t stand it when models said things like ‘I don’t know how to maintain my figure, I still eat hamburgers'”. I’m sorry, but that’s such BS!

“All I saw on photo shoots were other models smoking cigarettes and eating apples. So that’s a bunch of bullshit, don’t believe them when they say that.

“That’s what I saw when I worked every day in the industry for 20 years. For God’s sake, I’ve been on a diet all my life. Let’s keep it real.”

About how Instagram has affected people, Caprice said, “It’s a more vain and superficial world we live in now because of social media.

“Throughout my career and I have definitely noticed over the years that people get distracted by their phone.”

“I mean, social media has its perks, but it’s kind of sad how distracted and less engaged we are with the world as a society now.”