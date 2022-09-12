Caprice Bourret recalls her past demons as she speaks out in support of Cara Delevingne

<!–

Caprice Bourret has wished Cara Delevingne the best after the British model was spotted irregularly in public a number of times this month.

Cara’s sister Poppy has raced to side with the troubled star amid growing concerns about her behavior, with the actress acting “nervous” according to onlookers when she tried to board a private jet in California last week before she quickly disembarked.

The Delevingne family is rumored to be planning an intervention and businesswoman Caprice, 50, who has appeared on more than 250 magazine covers, says she can relate to Cara after becoming famous and facing her own problems at a young age.

Offering her support: Caprice Bourret, 50, wished Cara Delevingne the best after the British model behaved erratically in public on a number of occasions this month

She said The sun: ‘At such a young age you make so much money and sometimes things just get out of hand.

“I made my first million when I was 25 and I went crazy… I’d never known a life like this – and it was my own money.

“You go crazy when you’re 20 because you’re not mature enough – and being handsome and famous is a formula for disaster.

Recognizable: Caprice says she likes Cara after becoming famous at a young age and facing her own problems (Cara behaved erratically in California last week)

“Cara is only human and I pray she gets back on track. She will. She has a wonderful family who will come to her rescue and help her.’

Caprice was arrested 16 years ago for drink-driving and given a driving ban and a £1,000 fine.

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Caprice said models who quickly become famous may struggle with the “opulence” that comes with the job.

Family affair: Cara’s sister Poppy (left) rushed to stand by the troubled star’s side amid growing concerns about her behavior (pictured in 2019)

Just days ago, disturbing images emerged of Cara, 30, behaving erratically.

She let her feet dangle from the window of a Chevy Suburban as a driver took her to the Van Nuys private airport in LA to board a private jet Gulfstream V.

Wearing a Britney Spears T-shirt, she made her way to the plane, but got off 45 minutes later and was spotted pacing up and down, bending over and acting “nervous,” according to onlookers.

“She smoked chains and spoke violently into her mobile, which at one point she dropped on the tarmac,” a witness told The Mail on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Cara was spotted outside an LA sex shop smoking an unknown substance from a pipe and dropping liquid from a bottle into her mouth.

A family friend said, “It’s all very disturbing. Cara has been open about her mental health issues in the past.

“She comes from a very good, close-knit family and of course they will gather and do whatever it takes to help her.

“The family is clearly concerned about her, so Poppy went straight to her. Everyone is concerned about Cara’s behavior.’