Cape Cod military base where 50 migrants chowed down after being shipped from Martha’s Vineyard

A group of migrants arrived at the Cape Cod military base on Thursday after being shipped from Martha’s Vineyard, where the wealthy liberal city had declared a state of emergency over the immigrants.

One of the 50 Venezuelans transported from Martha’s Vineyard to Joint Base Cape Cod has been filmed expressing his delight at eating his local food “for the first time in three months.”

The unidentified young man, dressed in a gray top and green jacket, looked overjoyed just hours after arriving at the main military establishment.

He spoke after a local Venezuelan restaurant delivered traditional dishes of arepas, black beans, rice and plantain to the migrants.

In the video obtained by DailyMail.com, he said, “We’ve had three months without Venezuelan food. This is like a blessing. Thank you.’

Other young men around him burst into a “thank you, thank you, thank you” chorus.

The moment of calm comes after a tumultuous week for the migrants, who were shipped from Florida to Massachusetts as part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ protest against US border policies.

Upon arrival in wealthy Martha’s Vineyard, home to many liberal elites, the city claimed to be experiencing a housing crisis and was unable to accommodate the migrants, who were moved 30 miles away to the military base.

Pictured: A group of 50 migrants enjoyed Venezuelan food at the Cape Cod . military base

Restaurant owner Katuiska Daliende delivered the food to the military base on Thursday, but did not record the video.

She told DailyMail.com exclusively, “The people inside told me they’d love the opportunity to work, work, work.

I have no idea if they have relatives in the United States. I don’t believe they know how long they’ll be on base. They all looked happy.’

The migrants’ joy comes after days of confusion that began when they were taken to a Florida airport to be shipped to Massachusetts.

A DeSantis spokesperson said in a statement that the trip was part of the “state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.”

DeSantis followed the lead of his colleagues in Texas and Arizona, who transport dozens of migrants illegally crossing the US to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.