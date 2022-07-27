Canva hit by $20billion blow after Blackbird Ventures slashed software giant’s valuation

An Australian tech start-up that was once worth more than Telstra and Woolworths has been dealt a devastating blow after its value fell by more than a third.

The graphic design software group Canva was a darling of the Australian stock market 10 months ago, with an estimated market capitalization of AU$54 billion.

The start-up – founded ten years ago by young Aussies Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht – more than doubled its value in five months.

But the company has now taken a huge plunge after a major investor lowered the company’s value by 36 percent.

Venture capital firm Blackbird Ventures cut Canva’s value by $20 billion.

Canva founders Melanie Perkins, her husband Cliff Obrecht and friend Cameron Adams (right) have seen the startup’s valuation plummet by more than a third

The move also wiped out some of the fortune of Canva’s founders – Melanie Perkins, her husband Cliff Obrecht and boyfriend Cameron Adams.

Blackbird Ventures stressed that other public and private technology companies also saw their value fall by a third in the last quarter as a result of the ‘cruel’ market conditions.

“After an unprecedented surge in valuations for both public and private tech companies in 2021, the first six months of this year saw a significant decline in these valuations,” the company said. news.com.au.

“After an exuberant period in 2021, the public markets have been brutal for tech companies. The holding’s new valuation reflects this decline in the public market. It doesn’t reflect a diminution of Blackbird’s enthusiasm for Canva.”

Perkins and her husband own a 30 percent stake in the company, whose value has fallen from $16 billion to $6 billion.

Canva founder Melanie Perkins was in college when she came up with the idea of ​​creating easy-to-use graphics software that would allow schools to create their own yearbooks.

Canva has vowed to bounce back stronger than before and insists the growth trajectory remains untouched.

“As a profitable company with large cash reserves, we see this period as a unique opportunity to double growth,” a Canva spokesperson told the Australian Financial Review.

“We continue to see unprecedented growth in teams and workplaces as they look to tighten budgets by consolidating their marketing and visual communications tools into Canva, and we’re confident that regardless of market conditions, we can keep our current valuation going in the not-too-distant future.” ,’

Ms. Perkins and her now husband started the multi-billion dollar business during the early stages of their relationship from a living room in Perth 12 years ago.

Canva had an estimated market capitalization of AU$54 billion last September. Pictured are founders Cameron Adams, Cliff Obrecht and Melanie Perkins

The couple started out with a bank loan and a $5,000 tax credit, which they used to advertise online and send sample yearbooks to school.

They started Canva in 2013 – bought the URL canva.com for $2,500 – and moved to Sydney in 2014 to expand the business.

It now has 60 million customers in 190 countries around the world, with more than 2000 employees.

The pair announced plans to give away much of their wealth to numerous philanthropic causes after last year’s $54 billion valuation.

They joined Bill Gates’ the Giving Pledge as part of their commitment to give away their fortune during their lifetime.

“We have the enormously optimistic belief that there is enough money, good will and good intentions in the world to solve most of the world’s problems,” the pledge letter reads.

“We feel that it is not only a huge opportunity, but also an important responsibility and we want to work for it all our lives.”