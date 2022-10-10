Canucks’ Quinn Hughes ‘feeling under the weather’ with non-COVID related illness

Vancouver Canucks defender Quinn Hughes missed Monday’s practice as he is currently dealing with a non-COVID-related illness, head coach Bruce Boudreau said.

However, the Canucks hope Hughes returns for Tuesday’s practice.

This is the third day in a row that Hughes is absent from team activities. The 23-year-old played in Vancouver’s 5-4 pre-season win over the Edmonton Oilers, but was not in the lineup for Friday’s win against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Canucks open their regular season against the Oilers on Wednesday evening.

Hughes had eight goals and 60 assists in 76 appearances for Vancouver last season.