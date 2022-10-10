Canucks’ Mikheyev, Dermott, Myers to begin season on IR

The Vancouver Canucks placed Ilya Mikheyev and defenders Travis Dermott and Tyler Myers on the team’s injured reserve list on Monday.

Mikheyev, 28, was acquired by the Canucks this summer and suffered a lower body injury on September 25 in his first game for the season with the team. In 53 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, he scored 21 goals and 11 goals. assists.

While there were initially mixed reports of the seriousness of Mikheyev’s injury, with some even speculating that he tore his ACL, the Canucks put those rumors to rest by revealing that he would have a lower body injury from week to week.

However, the Russian is practicing with the team again and will appear on Monday in a contactless jersey with the main force, along with Brock Boeser.

Boeser sustained an injury to his hand during training camp and was operated on September 26. He starts the season on the active roster of Vancouver.

Dermott’s addition to IR comes as a result of the 25-year-old suffering a concussion during the preseason, as confirmed by general manager Patrik Allvin.

Myers’ injury was confirmed by head coach Bruce Boudreau, who stated the blue liner would be sidelined for two to four weeks due to a lower body injury. The 32-year-old appeared in all 82 games last season.

The team also placed AHL regular Phil Di Giuseppe on IR, who Allvin says has a lower body injury and a similar recovery timeline to Myers.

While a placement on IR would regularly mean a player cannot be activated by his team within the next seven days, as their injuries predate the season, Mikheyev, Dermott and Myers could return to play as soon as they are able.