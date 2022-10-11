Canucks’ Brock Boeser returns from hand injury ahead of season opener

VANCOUVER — Brock Boeser will start the season with the Vancouver Canucks after all.

The 25-year-old right winger returned to full training with his teammates on Tuesday, just over two weeks after the Canucks announced he had undergone surgery for a hand injury sustained during training camp in Whistler, BC.

At the time, the team said the forward would be out for three to four weeks, but head coach Bruce Boudreau said on Tuesday that Boeser will be a “game decision” when the Canucks open their season against the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday.

“Of course you don’t want to get injured. I was so looking forward to the preparation and I felt good,” said Boeser.

“It’s hard not to let it affect you. But I’ve tried to stay positive and did everything I could to get to this point to be able to play (Wednesday). So that’s a plus and I’m looking forward to it.” to get there .”

Expectations were high that Boeser would come to training camp.

Last season he struggled at times, with 46 points in 71 games, as he dealt with the declining health of his father, Duke, who died in May after a lengthy battle with cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

As a restricted free agent, he signed a new three-year $19.95 million contract in early July and looked set for a big return this fall.

Then, on the last day of training camp, Boeser got injured.

“It was a bit of a weird injury,” he said. “I just had the puck, I was trying to bike it to (JT Miller) and someone hit my arm and wrist in a weird direction. I felt that snap or pop, whatever you want to say.

“It’s pretty frustrating, but I’m just glad to be back.”

The injury was one of the six-foot-one, 208-pound forward known after experiencing the same thing with his right hand in college.

“I kind of knew what to do and how soon I could be back,” he said. “So I did everything I could to be back for this first game.”

His teammates had not expected the quick recovery. Defender Quinn Hughes said he was surprised when Boeser told him on Tuesday that he expects to be in the opening night lineup.

“He only got injured two weeks ago, I think,” said Hughes, who returned to the ice after missing Monday’s practice with a non-COVID illness. “But that just shows how competitive he is and how badly he wants to play. So it’s good for him.”

While it wasn’t easy to miss all seven preseason games in Vancouver, Boeser doesn’t believe the lack of playing time will affect his game as the season campaign kicks off.

After all, he has missed practice matches before due to injuries and contract disputes.

“I’ve played one pre-season game in the last two years, so I don’t know. Maybe pre-season isn’t my thing,” he said with a smile.

“I just have to go out there, play simple in the beginning, get my legs under me and work as hard as I can and just take it over and over.”