Canterbury apartment where Alsehli Saudi sisters found dead listed by real estate for $520 a week

The “luxury” apartment where two Saudi Arabian sisters were found in decomposition was relisted two months later for an extra $40 a week.

But photos of the two bedrooms in the Canterbury Road apartment — where Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on June 7 — were notably absent from the online listing.

The broker in charge of renting out the unit held an open inspection of the property in western Sydney on Monday.

The Alsehli sisters lived there for two years before their deaths, paying $480 a week for the modest two-bedroom apartment.

But the online ad — listing the property at an inflated price of $520 a week — comes with a disclaimer.

‘This property found two deceased persons on 07/06/2022’, reads the disclaimer.

A crime scene has been identified and is still under investigation by the police. According to the police, this is not an arbitrary crime and poses no potential risk to the community.”

Pictured: Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and her younger sister Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23

Pictured: Their Canterbury apartment building, where they were found dead in June

The ad also notes that the unit was recently renovated and features ‘balconies that improve ‘airflow’.

Property manager Jay Hu said renovations, including putting a new coat of paint on the walls and tearing up the carpet to replace them with floorboards, were being done in both bedrooms because of the odor.

“There was a lot of liquid and smell,” Mr Hu . told The Daily Telegraph.

Mr Hu said the rent increase was a reflection of the work done on the unit after the women’s deaths.

According to the online listing, the “almost brand new apartment provides a life of seamlessly luxurious comfort.”

The sisters’ two-bedroom unit (pictured) is back on the market with a price increase of $40 a week

The property has undergone renovations to both bedrooms due to the smell

According to the online advertisement, the property has ‘spacious balconies’ that allow for ‘airflow’

Realtor Jay Hu said the price increase was a reflection of the renovation work being carried out

“Newly installed hybrid wood floors for both bedrooms,” reads the ad.

“Relaxation with luxurious open-plan living areas and spacious balconies enhances light and airflow.”

Police believe the women, who were found in separate bedrooms, may have been dead for a month before officers discovered their decomposing bodies.

Detectives were called to the scene by the sheriff, who made the gruesome find after going to the property to give the couple an eviction notice after failing to pay rent for weeks.

Researchers believe the women died in May and have yet to determine how the women died, in the hopes that the pending toxicology results will provide answers.

The women left Saudi Arabia in 2017, had no regular contact with their families and both actively sought asylum in Australia.

While their reasons for leaving their homeland remain unclear, for the past five years they had been in contact with a refugee agency, which helps aliens escape persecution and seek asylum.

Police are not ruling out murder or suicide as the investigation continues.