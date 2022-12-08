Can’t make AirPlay work with multiple destinations? Here’s why

With Apple’s upgrade to the original AirPlay audio/video streaming protocol, AirPlay 2, you can choose multiple audio destinations while listening to audio playback, such as music or podcasts, or streaming video. However, some people have discovered a catch: when they use the AirPlay selection dialog in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, or tvOS, they cannot select multiple devices. What gives?
AirPlay 2 requires all selected devices to be AirPlay 2 destinations as well – they must be up to date and compatible. That set of devices is extremely large. Apple provides a list of AirPlay 2 certified recipients, speakersand TVs. You can choose to route sound to TV speakers and a receiver, or a pair of HomePods in one room and external speakers, or even a MacBook Air in another room.
However, you may not be able to select another audio destination. The reason is because of compatibility:
- If you choose an original AirPlay-compatible output device, you cannot choose AirPlay 2 destinations.
- If you select an AirPlay 2 destination, you cannot select an original AirPlay audio output device.
I see this on my home network as I have a several years old Yamaha receiver that still works perfectly but has non-upgradeable AirPlay destination firmware built in. I would have to upgrade the receiver to take advantage of this.
