Can’t make AirPlay work with multiple destinations? Here’s why

With Apple’s upgrade to the original AirPlay audio/video streaming protocol, AirPlay 2, you can choose multiple audio destinations while listening to audio playback, such as music or podcasts, or streaming video. However, some people have discovered a catch: when they use the AirPlay selection dialog in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, or tvOS, they cannot select multiple devices. What gives?

AirPlay 2 requires all selected devices to be AirPlay 2 destinations as well – they must be up to date and compatible. That set of devices is extremely large. Apple provides a list of AirPlay 2 certified recipients, speakersand TVs. You can choose to route sound to TV speakers and a receiver, or a pair of HomePods in one room and external speakers, or even a MacBook Air in another room.

However, you may not be able to select another audio destination. The reason is because of compatibility:

If you choose an original AirPlay-compatible output device, you cannot choose AirPlay 2 destinations.

If you select an AirPlay 2 destination, you cannot select an original AirPlay audio output device.

I see this on my home network as I have a several years old Yamaha receiver that still works perfectly but has non-upgradeable AirPlay destination firmware built in. I would have to upgrade the receiver to take advantage of this.

On the left, AirPlay lets me select multiple destinations after choosing my Mac mini, as recent versions of macOS allow AirPlay 2. On the right, selecting the Yamaha receiver only allows a single selection, as the receiver only supports the original AirPlay.

