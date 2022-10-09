‘Can’t deal with big players’ – Aubameyang takes swipe at Arteta in historic video

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took a swipe at his former Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after his move to Barcelona, ​​saying he “cannot handle big characters”.

the rush hour, who plays for Chelsea nowwas part of Arteta’s team at the Emirates Stadium 12 months ago before a high-profile altercation resulted in him being sent out the exit door.

Getty – Swimming Pool Aubameyang was a popular figure throughout his career at Arsenal but his reputation soured towards the end when he was stripped of the captaincy by Arteta and then dumped by the club

YouTube: a jeweler However, a recent video suggested he wasn’t a big fan of Arteta

In the January transfer window, the Gabon international completed a surprise move to Barcelona after The Gunners were able to terminate his contract in north London with 18 months to go.

While Aubameyang was a popular figure among the supporters for much of his time at Arsenal, it seems he didn’t like Arteta much. revealed in a video released by A Jewelersseemingly filmed during his time at Barcelona.

Discussing Arteta in a video of Aubameyang trying to fit jewelry in a Paris hotel, he said: “To manage big characters and big players, he can’t handle it.”

He was then asked if Arteta had good people skills, to which the striker replied: “He needs some young players who don’t say anything, they just listen.”

Aubameyang also spoke about his love for life in Spain and how it changed his life, although he would eventually return to Premier League Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

“I am more than satisfied, Spain has changed my life,” he said.

Getty Arteta won’t be too concerned about Aubameyang’s comments

“The rest of the team at Barcelona is very cool, there are also a lot of young players, but they listen.

“I remember they called my dad first [his agent] and then the Barcelona manager, Xavi, called me.

“He said, ‘I didn’t know there was a chance because you had those problems with Arsenal, if you come you will help us a lot’.”

After leaving Arsenal, Aubameyang certainly impressed Barca, including two goals in a 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

And the striker said his appearances in Spain were fueled by a desire to prove his old employers wrong.

getty Aubameyang showed Arsenal what they were missing when he came to Barcelona and quickly started scoring goals

He explained: “We played against Real Madrid at the end of February, we killed them. We destroyed them.

“We won 4-0 in Madrid, we played tiki-taka, great stuff, it was a great game. I scored two and assisted one.”

When Arsenal’s form after his departure suggested ‘it must be so p*****’, Aubameyang replied: “Certainly. I wanted to show them because before it was like ‘this guy is just for the money’.

“So I thought, ‘Okay, let me go elsewhere and I’ll show you, even with less money, no problem, I’ll show you.”