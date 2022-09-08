Canopy changes facilitated evolution of first-ever gliding reptile, new study suggests

Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late? Permian), reconstruction of life. Individuals clinging to the Glossopteris trunk (Glossopteris leaves are associated with C. elivensis in the fossil assemblage) (left), and sliding while grabbing its wing (right). The colors are based on the existing agamid Draco and chamaeleonid squamates. Credit: Charlène Letenneur



Researchers have searched near-perfect fossils of the world’s first gliding reptile with a fine-toothed comb, dissecting previously unknown facets to discover that it was a change in the canopy that likely facilitated such flight in these creatures.

Since the first fossils of Coelurosauravus elivensis were discovered in 1907, there has been a lively debate about how the animal actually lived during the Late Permian — between 260 million and 252 million years ago — and how its unique body parts fit together.

By putting together enough fossils to create a near-perfect skeletal reconstruction, new research offers new insights into the tetrapod’s morphology and habits; and crucially establishes how it became the first known reptile to float.

The answer to the latter stems from the forest canopy in which this unusual creature lived, experts at the French National Museum of Natural History in Paris (or Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle) and the Staatliches Museum für Naturkunde Karlsruhe, in Germany, suggest.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662685060_346_Canopy-changes-facilitated-evolution-of-first-ever-gliding-reptile-new-study.jpg" alt="Veranderingen in het bladerdak vergemakkelijkten de evolutie van het allereerste glijdende reptiel, suggereert nieuwe studie" title="Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late? Permian), lectotype MNHN.F.MAP325a. A, dorsal surface of the individual preserved as a natural external fungus; B, silicone molding of A. Scale bar is equal to 5 cm. Credit: Buffa et al., Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology“/> Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late? Permian), lectotype MNHN.F.MAP325a. A, dorsal surface of the individual preserved as a natural external fungus; B, silicone molding of A. Scale bar is equal to 5 cm. Credit: Buffa et al., Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology



Explaining their findings today, in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontologylead author Valentin Buffa, of the Center de Recherche en Paléontologie-Paris at the French Museum of Natural History, states: “Pennsylvanian forests, although taxonomically and vertically heterogeneous, had fairly open leaf layers with spatially separated tree-like taxa, resulting in little crown overlap. In contrast, Cisularian forests show forests evidence of denser communities indicating more continuous canopy layers. Such a change in forest structure could explain why no gliders have been reported prior to weigeltisaurids, although several arboreal or scansorial amniotes have been described from Pennsylvania and Cisularian deposits.

“These dragons weren’t forged in mythological fire — they just had to move from place to place. It turned out that gliding was the most efficient mode of transport, and here in this new study we see how their morphology made this possible.”

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662685061_416_Canopy-changes-facilitated-evolution-of-first-ever-gliding-reptile-new-study.jpg" alt="Veranderingen in het bladerdak vergemakkelijkten de evolutie van het allereerste glijdende reptiel, suggereert nieuwe studie" title="Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late? Permian), paralectotypes MNHN.F.MAP317a,b. A, MNHN.F.MAP317b, dorsal surface of an individual preserved as a natural fungus; B, molded silicone from A; C, MNHN.F.MAP317a, ventral surface of individual preserved as a natural fungus; D, silicone mold of C. Scale bar is equal to 5 cm. Credit: Courtesy of Buffa et al., Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology“/> Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late? Permian), paralectotypes MNHN.F.MAP317a,b. A, MNHN.F.MAP317b, dorsal surface of an individual preserved as a natural fungus; B, molded silicone from A; C, MNHN.F.MAP317a, ventral surface of individual preserved as a natural fungus; D, silicone mold of C. Scale bar is equal to 5 cm. Credit: Courtesy of Buffa et al., Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology



The team examined three known fossils of C. elivensis, as well as a number of related specimens, all belonging to the family Weigeltisauridae. Their research focused on the postcranial part – the body, including the trunk, limbs and remarkable sliding devices known as the patagium. The latter is the membranous flap that spans the front and hind legs, which are also found in such living animals as flying squirrels, sugar gliders, and colugos.

Previous analyzes of the reptile had assumed that its patagium was supported by bones extending from the ribs, as in modern Draco species in Southeast Asia — which continues to amaze observers to this day with its gliding flights among the rainforest trees that it inhabits.

However, this in-depth new research suggests that the patagium of C. elivensis extended from the gastralia — an arrangement of bones in the skin that covers the abdomens of some reptiles, including crocodilians and dinosaurs — or from the musculature of the trunk. This would mean that the gliding device sat lower on the abdomen than in modern gliding lizards.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662685062_369_Canopy-changes-facilitated-evolution-of-first-ever-gliding-reptile-new-study.jpg" alt="Veranderingen in het bladerdak vergemakkelijkten de evolutie van het allereerste glijdende reptiel, suggereert nieuwe studie" title="Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late Permian) MNHN.F.MAP327a. A, right side surface of individual preserved as a natural external fungus; B, silicone molding of A. Scale bar is equal to 10 cm. Credit: Buffa et al, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology“/> Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late Permian) MNHN.F.MAP327a. A, right side surface of individual preserved as a natural external fungus; B, silicone molding of A. Scale bar is equal to 10 cm. Credit: Buffa et al, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology



Combining this finding with others derived from the bone structure observed in the fossils, the researchers came up with a more refined view of how this agile creature moved through its arboreal habitat.

Sharp, curved claws and compressed body shape support the idea that it was perfectly adapted to move vertically on tree trunks. The similarity in length of the fore and hind legs further indicates that it was an accomplished climber – their proportional length helped it get close to the surface of the tree, preventing it from tipping over and losing its balance. The long, lean body and whip-like tail, also seen in contemporary tree reptiles, further support this interpretation,” adds Valentin Buffa.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662685064_722_Canopy-changes-facilitated-evolution-of-first-ever-gliding-reptile-new-study.jpg" alt="Veranderingen in het bladerdak vergemakkelijkten de evolutie van het allereerste glijdende reptiel, suggereert nieuwe studie" title="Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late? Permian) MNHN.F.MAP327b. A, left lateral surface of the individual preserved as a natural external fungus; B, silicone cast of A. Abbreviations: cdv, caudal vertebra; pata, patagial spruce; sk, skull elements. Scale bar is equal to 10 cm. Credit: Buffa et al., Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology“/> Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Madagascar, late? Permian) MNHN.F.MAP327b. A, left lateral surface of the individual preserved as a natural external fungus; B, silicone cast of A. Abbreviations: cdv, caudal vertebra; pata, patagial spruce; sk, skull elements. Scale bar is equal to 10 cm. Credit: Buffa et al., Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology



And as for the resemblance to Draco?

“C. elivensis bears a striking resemblance to the contemporary genus Draco,” says Valentin Buffa. “Although his habits were probably similar to those of his modern counterpart, we see subtle differences.

“Like Draco lizards, Coelurosauravus was able to grip its patagium with its front claws, stabilize it and even adjust it in flight, allowing for greater maneuverability. However, an extra joint in one finger can have this ability This may have been a necessary compensation for the lower positioning of the patagium, which probably made it more unstable.”

More information:

The Postcranial Skeleton of the Gliding Reptile Coelurosauravus elivensis Piveteau, 1926 (Diapsida, Weigeltisauridae) from the late Permian of Madagascar, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology (2022). The Postcranial Skeleton of the Gliding ReptilePiveteau, 1926 (Diapsida, Weigeltisauridae) from the late Permian of Madagascar,(2022). DOI: 10.1080/02724634.2022.2108713

