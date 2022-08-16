‘Cannibal’ explosion on the sun is hurling to Earth that could trigger radio blackouts

<!–

A ‘cannibal’ release of energetic and highly magnetized, superheated gas flows to Earth and has a 10 percent chance of producing X-class flares, key events that could lead to radio communications failure and the disruption of GPS systems , when it hits our planet Thursday.

This stream, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), shot out of sunspot AR3078 Monday, then gobbled up an earlier ejection released the day before — deeming it a cannibal. It is now a ‘mixture of the two’ with entangled magnetic fields and compressed plasma, a highly ionized gas, known to cause strong geomagnetic storms.

The experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expect G1 (minor) to G2 class (moderate) geomagnetic storms, likely to trigger northern lights as far south as New York and Idaho.

In addition to a Class X warning, space weather forecasters say there’s a 30 percent chance the shockwaves could lead to Class M eruptions — medium-sized events that cause brief radio outages.

The two explosions were released from sunspot AR3078. One shot on Sunday and the other on Monday. However, the second ejection has consumed the first and is now known as a cannibal ejection

CMEs can eject billions of tons of corona material from the sun’s surface. The material consists of plasma and magnetic field.

Such eruptions can create space weather that can disrupt Earth’s satellites and power grids and harm unprotected astronauts.

This week’s CEMs came from one of five sunspots currently on the sun’s surface, dark regions that are cooler than other parts.

NOAAs Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) captured an M5 solar flare from AR3078 Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. ET that was associated with a temporary radio outage of moderate strength over parts of the Middle East and East Africa.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) captured an M5 solar flare from AR3078 on Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. ET

The M5 eruption was accompanied by a temporary radio outage of moderate strength over parts of the Middle East and East Africa

And in the past 24 hours, the sun produced a total of four M-class flares and a whopping 13 C-class flares — but these are small flares that have little to no effect on Earth.

“As the CME approaches Earth, NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite will be one of the first spacecraft to detect the real-time changes in the solar wind and SWPC forecasters will provide appropriate warnings. The impact on our technology from a G2 storm is generally nominal,” NOAA said in a statement.

However, a G2 storm has the potential to drive the aurora further away from its normal polar abode, and if other factors converge, the aurora can be seen over the far northeast, to the extreme upper Midwest, across parts of the north. – central states, and perhaps northwestern Washington state.’

Auroras were seen on July 19 after a solar storm hit Earth, producing electrical greens and purples in the northern US and Canada.

Shortly after, on August 3, another solar storm warning was issued.

There was also a C9.3 eruption that shot out of the sun that Sunday, but it didn’t eruption on the side of the sun that faced Earth.

However, it caused enough of a stir to be captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory — a craft that has been surveying our massive star since its launch in 2010.

There is a 10% chance that the emissions from the sunspot will produce X-class flares when they hit Earth on Thursday

Mike Cook, who works in space weather operations, told DailyMail.com there was a coronal hole in the southwestern face of the sun spewing “gaseous material.”

This improved solar wind speeds by shooting solar winds into a stream.

The recent increase in the sun’s activity is the result of approaching the most active phase in its 11-year solar cycle – peak activity in 2024.

Studies have shown that the level of solar activity currently taking place is about the same as it was 11 years ago, at the same point in the last cycle.