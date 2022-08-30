‘Cannibal cut off his aunt’s head and used it to make pepper soup in Nigeria’

<!–

A suspected cannibal has been arrested in Nigeria after he allegedly chopped off his aunt’s head to make pepper soup.

Jeremiah Ode, 45, allegedly killed Priscilla, 65, his uncle’s wife and chopped off her head with a machete on her farm in Oju, Benue state.

Ode then cooked a paprika soup with Priscilla’s decapitated head and ate a steaming bowl of it when he was caught by family members on Aug. 19, Nigerian newspaper reports. Daily message.

Ode has been arrested and has appeared in Makurdi court on charges of cannibalism.

Silas Igari, from Oju, reported Ode to the police, claiming that he went to his uncle’s farm where Priscilla was working before killing her with a machete.

After chopping off Priscilla’s head, Ode, who is known in the community as mentally disturbed, used it to make pepper soup.

According to locals, Priscilla’s family had gone looking for her after she failed to return from the farm – only to see Ode eat her head.

Ode is said to have told the police that he and Priscilla had fought each other with their machetes before he overpowered and killed her.

The Nigerian newspaper Stateflash reported: ‘The police thought the story was too normal to be that of a madman and so decided to prosecute him.

“Although the public prosecutor has informed the court that the suspect has confessed to committing the crime, no plea has been made for lack of jurisdiction.”

The chief magistrate, Regina Alagh, has ordered that Ode be returned to the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

The accused has since pleaded guilty to the charges in court, local reports say.

The case has been adjourned to Nov. 11 for legal advice from the Justice Department, reports said.