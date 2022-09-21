Cannabis sweets in fake HARIBO bags and cocaine ‘pushed to children’ on TikTok and Facebook

Candies containing cannabis, packaged in counterfeit Haribo pouches, are being “marketed to children” on social media sites including TikTok, Facebook and Telegram.

Drug dealers who frequent Britain’s social media websites and messaging services sell ‘gummies’ and ‘edibles’ in colorful bags designed to look like brands popular with kids, including Haribo, Skittles and Jolly Ranchers.

These fake bags, which do not belong to the brands, make the drugs attractive to young children, the police warns.

Drug dealers sell cannabis-infused candies on mainstream social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook

Cannabis candies in a ‘Baribo’ pack are sold through Facebook marketplace

What are cannabis edibles and are they legal in the UK? Cannabis edibles are cannabis-based candies that contain mood-altering substances such as THC. They are often packages that look like real candies and chocolate. Edibles are illegal and you could be at risk of arrest if you have them. Side effects include: Loss of consciousness

Disorientation and confusion

Nausea/vomiting

lethargy

Heart problems

Anxiety and paranoia Edibles are strong, with a 10-15mg candy having an impact time of 30 minutes to an hour, versus just 10-15 seconds for a smoked joint. The duration of the impact can be three hours, against one to two for a joint. If a child has ingested edibles, call NHS 111. If unconscious or has slurred speech, call 999. sources: ERSOU and Humberside Police

Easy-to-find channels on the Telegram messenger app advertise cannabis gummies along with hard class A drugs, including cocaine, heroin, ketamine, and ecstasy.

Police in the east of England said a third of those arrested on edible cannabis-related charges are under the age of 18. Sky News reports.

A child of just eight years and seven other children had to be taken to hospital after taking the drugs.

The drugs can also be used to prepare children for human trafficking known as county lines.

A Telegram channel, for people selling drugs in the UK, has nearly 30,000 subscribers and sells cannabis hashish in very large quantities, for £4,000.

These are advertised alongside the cannabis candies selling for just £5 – including ‘Queen Elizabeth eggs’ for £60 each.

They also sell bulk orders of cocaine to their subscribers for £1,300 for 28g.

Cannabis ‘edibles’ are also advertised on Facebook marketplace in the UK and can be easily searched.

These items frequently appear at the top of results in “edibles” searches, with dealers selling huge quantities of candies and chips containing drugs.

Drug dealers can also be found promoting cannabis-infused candies on the video platform TikTok and on the social media platform Instagram, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta.

Almost all police forces in the UK have reported problems with cannabis sweets.

Chief Inspector Rob Burns of The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit has warned about the illegality and said he was concerned about how they were “marketed to children”.

“The way they are branded to look like candy suggests they are being sold to children, but worrying also means they can easily fall into the wrong hands,” he told Sky News. Anyone who has information about the sale of drugs or believes that a child is being exploited should immediately contact the police.

Police have warned that the fake branding of childhood favorite candies could entice children to take them and get involved in county border operations.

Drugs in packets designed to look like Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Chips like Cheetos

The social media companies said they all have strict policies against drug sales and are actively monitoring the issues with the help of technology and human reviewers.

Meta, owner of Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp, told Sky News they proactively removed 98 percent of this content in the last quarter and are working with law enforcement and youth organizations to further improve their moderation.

Confectionery brands have resisted the scam packaging and some have pursued it through the courts.