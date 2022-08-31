Canine to five! Dolly Parton debuts new clothing and toy line for dogs called Doggy Parton

<!–

She has already established herself as an iconic singer and actress.

And now Dolly Parton is turning to her love of animals with her playful name Doggy Parton, a line of essential dog supplies including toys and even clothing.

“My love for pets is stronger than ever,” the 76-year-old country music legend said in a statement. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton clothing, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair.”

The new brand’s website currently redirects to an Amazon store that currently has just over 20 items available, including adorable dresses and shirts for dogs.

Several Dolly-themed chew toys are available, including a plush microphone, guitar and bright pink platform heel.

Dolly teamed up with SportPet Designs on the pet items, which also include a pink cowboy hat with feathers and a hilarious blonde wig so dog owners can make their dog look just like Jolene’s singer.

On Instagram, the singer announced her new dog brand along with her god-dog Billy the Kid, an adorable French Bulldog owned by her manager Danny Nozell.

“Puppy Love was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Dolly began an Instagram video.

She was referring to her 1959 debut single, which was recorded when she was only 13.

Another adorable video showed Dolly in a purple gingham top and tight white jeans with white platform heels pretending to dry the blond Billy the Kid wig, which turned out to be perfectly photogenic.

“I will always love you, Dolly Mama. Thanks for my @doggyparton wig and accessories,” read the caption in the dog’s voice.

The funny clip was soundtracked with Dolly’s classic song I Will Always Love You, which was famously covered by Whitney Houston.

Earlier this week, NBC revealed that Dolly’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus had been cast opposite her in the holiday TV movie Mountain Magic Christmas.

The film was first announced in May, but the full cast was only recently revealed.

The project has become a family affair as Miley’s father Billy Ray Cyrus will also be featured along with Willy Nelson and Jimmy Fallon.

Mountain Magic Christmas, which has no release date yet, is described as: ‘a contemporary movie musical about making a network TV special.’